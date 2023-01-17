A reunion is coming. The Mandalorian Season 3 is coming up and we have all the details you need to know, including its release date and cast.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Release Date: March 1, 2023

Mando and Grogu are returning for a third season on Disney+, with the first episode arriving on March 1, 2023. Eight new episodes, all written by series creator Jon Favreau, will comprise The Mandalorian Season 3. The showrunners have been working on the third season of the show since April 2020, even before it was revealed in December 2020. Filming occurred from October 2021 and wrapped up in March 2022, followed by almost a year’s worth of post-production. The very positive reception to The Mandalorian’s first two seasons definitely allowed the showrunners to work on the third season for as long as they needed, with the recent conclusion of Andor adding more positivity towards the Star Wars series on Disney+ and elsewhere.

The first official trailer featuring The Mandalorian Season 3 came out on January 16, 2023, showing off what fans could expect from the upcoming season, including happy reunions. The new trailer also confirmed that The Mandalorian Season 3 will indeed be arriving on March 1, 2023, on Disney+. A fourth season is also currently in development, so we’re at least sure that Din Djarin and Grogu’s adventures will not end this season.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Plot, Details, and Cast

At the end of Mandalorian Season 2, we saw The Mandalorian bid goodbye to Grogu, entrusting him to none other than Luke Skywalker (reprised by Mark Hamill!) to enable Grogu to finish his training. Meanwhile, Fett and Fennec are seen attacking the palace of Jabba the Hutt in a post-credit scene, setting into motion the events seen in The Book of Boba Fett, which is a fitting scene as it ties up with the plot of Season 3, as the third season picks right off where The Book of Boba Fett ended, with the Mandalorian returning to Mandalore along with Grogu so that Din Djarin can redeem himself for removing his helmet, a big no-no for Mandalorians.

As we learned from the trailer, Dr. Pershing and the New Republic, as well as Coruscant, will be making a return. Grogu and The Mandalorian will also be reunited, but the exact circumstances leading to their reunion and whether or not Grogu completed his training with Luke Skywalker are not yet clear. Finally, it appears that we’ll get to see a lot more Mandalorians during this season, either through current events or in flashbacks, as Din tries to reconnect with his culture and traditions as he and Grogu return to Mandalore to atone for his act of removing his helmet and showing his face to others.

Of course, Pedro Pascal returns to reprise the role of Din Djarin aka The Mandalorian, along with Carl Weathers, Katee Sackhoff, Emily Swallow, Omid Abtahi, and Paul Sun Hyung-Lee, who reprise their roles Greef Karga, Bo-Katan Kryze, The Armor, Dr. Pershing, and Carson Teva, respectively. Additional cast members revealed to be appearing as guests in The Mandalorian Season 3 are Christopher Lloyd, Tim Meadows, and more heavy involvement of Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon.

That's everything we have about The Mandalorian Season 3 so far: its release date, plot, cast, and other details.