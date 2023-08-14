Peter Jackson, director of The Lord of the Rings series, heaped praise upon A24's latest horror film, Talk to Me, from RackaRacka duo Danny and Michael Philippou.

In a statement to one of Talk to Me's distributors across Aotearoa and Australia, Jackson called the film (via Newshub) “relentlessly scary and distributing.”

He'd go even further, saying, “Talk to Me isn't just good — it's very very good. The best, most intense, horror movie I've enjoyed in years.”

Talk to Me has been a surprise hit for A24. It has grossed $36.5 million worldwide ($31.3 million domestically) thus far and just passed Room (2015) to become the tenth highest-grossing film in the studio's history.

The film follows a group of teens who play a party game in which they are able to contact spirits. When one instance goes too far, they have to try and save one of their friends. Sophie Wilde, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Miranda Otto, Otis Dhanji, Zoe Terakes, and Chris Alosio star in the film.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Peter Jackson is most known for his roles as the director of all three Lord of the Rings films. He would later return to J. R. R. Tolkein's world when he directed the Hobbit trilogy as well from 2012-2014. Aside from the Lord of the Rings, Jackson has directed the likes of King Kong and Heavenly Creatures.

His latest project the Emmy-winning Beatles documentary, The Beatles: Get Back. Over the course of three episodes and 468 minutes, Jackson provided an in-depth look at the Beatles recording Let it Be and the famous rooftop concert via archive footage that was cleaned up and restored.

Talk to Me is in theaters now.