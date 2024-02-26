Star Wars‘ upcoming Mandalorian and Grogu movie has received a huge California tax credit bump.
Deadline is reporting that The Mandalorian and Grogu has gotten one of the highest tax credits ever for the state of California. The film is also the first in the Star Wars series to be filmed in California.
The exact total of conditional tax credits for the film is $21,755,000. For reference, this is higher than Captain Marvel's ($20.8 million) and The Movie Critic's ($20.2 million). Deadline's report also estimates that 500 crew members, 54 cast members, and 3,500 background actors will be hired with this tax credit for 92 days. They also add that an expected $166,438,000 in “qualified expenditures and below-the-line wages.”
However, in a disappointing update, it remains unclear if Pedro Pascal will reprise the title role in the film. He is also set to star in Fantastic Four and The Last of Us Season 2 and has a full plate ahead.
The Mandalorian and Grogu
The Mandalorian is a popular Disney+ Star Wars series created by Jon Favreau. It takes place years after the events of Return of the Jedi. Pedro Pascal stars in the titular role as a bounty hunter protecting Grogu.
Three seasons have dropped on Disney+ to date. The most recent season aired from March 1, 2023, until April 19, 2023. The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka have both come out during the Mandalorian's run and connect to the series.
Disney recently announced The Mandalorian and Grogu, a feature film in the franchise. Jon Favreau returns to direct the film as well as co-write the film with Dave Filoni.