One of the most polarizing figures in pro-wrestling history, Kane's iconic theme WWE song almost never got to see the light of day.

Kane's iconic “Slow Chemical” theme song was composed by the band Finger Eleven. Written by Scott Anderson, James Black, Sean Anderson, Rich Beddoe, Rick Jackett, and Jim Johnston, the song was once very close to staying unreleased.

In a recent interview with Rick Jackett opened up about the story behind “Slow Chemical.” Answering the question of why the song almost didn't get released, the veteran musician opened up.

“The truth is though, when we gave them that song, there was a bit of—I don't honestly remember with who—a back and forth,” he recalled. “I think it had to do with mastering and publishing rights. And there was this sort of like, we had a disagreement, let's call it. And to the point where if you go look, it's not on Forceable Entry because they left it off because the disagreement was still going on when the CD was being released.

“So there was a moment where we thought, ‘Okay, I guess they're not going to use it. We'll just take the Finger 11 part and go make it a Finger 11 song. And it sort of got lost in limbo.' I'll never forget one day we were at our pub that we liked to drink at back in the day and we were just playing pool and the TV had wrestling on. I heard the little organ start on the TV and we were all like, ‘No way they're going to use it!'” he continued.

Rick Jackett details the origin of Kane’s WWE entrance theme, ‘Slow Chemical'

In the same interview, Jackett also shared the vivid details behind the origin of “Slow Chemical.”

“The offer to be part of the Forceable Entry CD came to us. I think that when we got asked, there wasn't any wrestlers that we were wanting to do it for. But then, I think Creed actually had Kane and they couldn't do it at this point in their career. They're too busy or something. So all of a sudden Kane became available and we were like, ‘We'll do Kane! We'll do Kane,'” Jackett continued.

The Hall of Famer used the song between 2002 and 2008, following which he used “Man of Fire” and ‘Veil of Fire.”