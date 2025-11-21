For a long time, WWE backstage correspondent Jackie Redmond was balancing her career as a reporter with the NHL, but that no longer appears to be a problem.

During an interview with Notsam Wrestling Live! (via Fightful), Redmond cleared the air on her status with the NHL. “Well, I'm not at NHL Network anymore,” she said.

So, that means she is likely fully on board with WWE now. She is a host and interviewer for Monday Night RAW, and she now doesn't have obligations to fulfill with the NHL.

Who is WWE and ex-NHL reporter Jackie Redmond?

Redmond is a Canadian sports broadcaster who is currently signed to WWE. Previously, she was part of TNT Sports and MSG Sportsnet, working for the NHL Network.

Since joining WWE, she has jumped around quite a bit. She began her wrestling career in 2016 as part of NXT, appearing as a backstage interviewer. She would remain there until 2020 before jumping to RAW in 2022.

In 2023, Redmond would briefly be moved over to Friday Night SmackDown. However, in 2024, WWE moved her back to RAW, where she has remained since.

WWE has another backstage correspondent, Cathy Kelley, who's currently on SmackDown. The company has swapped them a few times, but they have been settled on their brands for a while.

They both came in around the same time in 2016. Kelley has also done work for Maria Menounos' network, AfterBuzz TV before her professional wrestling career.

Before her WWE career, Kelley hosted The Open House Television Show and Hot Off the Press. Additionally, she was a panelist for a recap show of The Bachelor at one point.

In addition to her hosting career, Kelley had a role in Netflix's series blackAF. She played a flight attendant in an episode of the show. The series was created by Kenya Barris and premiered on Apr. 17, 2025. The series consisted of eight episodes.