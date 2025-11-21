It has become obvious that WWE star Sami Zayn is a classic rock fan, singing Oasis' “Don't Look Back in Anger” while in Manchester. The latest concert attended by Zayn was during Paul McCartney's Got Back Tour stop in Montréal, Quebec, Canada.

Zayn took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a couple of pictures from his experience seeing McCartney live. He appeared to be up close and personal, landing seats near the stage. Zayn was “blown away” by seeing the 83-year-old McCartney perform for almost three hours.

“Blown away by this level of performance at age 82. Just insane,” Zayn raved.

Blown away by this level of performance at age 82. Just insane. pic.twitter.com/3iDHtSEY2a — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) November 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

This is not the first time Zayn has posted about McCartney. He compared himself to the former Beatles star when he was mobbed by fans in Chile.

Now, he caught one of McCartney's two shows in Montréal. McCartney performed two shows there on Nov. 17 and 18 at the Bell Centre. He only has three dates remaining before the 2025 leg concludes.

Earlier in the year, Zayn attended one of Oasis' reunion tour shows. He was originally supposed to see them in Dublin, Ireland, before his flight was canceled. Luckily, he was able to catch a show later when they played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Zayn is coming off his first United States Championship reign. He lost the belt to a returning Ilja Dragunov after 49 days with the championship.

Article Continues Below

Paul McCartney's Got Back Tour is in its fourth year

McCartney is currently winding down the fourth year of the Got Back Tour. It started with a North American leg in 2022, and he also headlined Glastonbury that year.

He has taken the tour around the world in 2023 and 2024. In 2025, he returned to North America for 20 shows. He will play in Hamilton in Canada, before concluding the tour with two shows at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The Got Back Tour is McCartney's first since the Freshen Up Tour, which ran from September 2018 to July 2019. He and his band performed 39 shows across six legs.

Once again, he is touring with his backing band of Rusty Anderson, Brian Ray, Paul “Wix” Wickens, and Abe Laboriel Jr. They have backed him since his 2002 Driving World Tour.