The internet needs more content like this. Lizzo was recently featured alongside Jack Black in The Mandalorian, and while the reactions have been filled with positive and negative ones, the music superstar took to Twitter to reflect on this experience.

In the sixth episode of The Mandalorian Season 3, LIzzo and Black appear as the Duchess and Captain Bombardier, respectively, from the planet Plazir-15.

Lizzo posted a series of tweets, including pictures with a bunch of set photos when recounting this experience. The first tweet once again shows off her Star Wars swag as she sits amongst a bevy of Baby Yoda merch with the caption, “I’m in Star Wars YALL!”

Her second tweet features two photos and the caption “How it started vs. How it’s going” and shows Lizzo first with a bunch of Baby Yoda toys (and a must-have beanie) while the second photo shows her on the set of the show with the real Baby Yoda animatronic.

How it started vs How it’s going pic.twitter.com/sPOir4l4FD — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) April 6, 2023

In the last tweet, Lizzo showed off even more behind-the-scenes photos with the caption: “As a kid my dad showed me Star Wars like a rite of passage. When I got the role of The Dutchess I cried all day. Dad I wish u were here to see this!”

She would continue, “Thanks to everyone in the Galaxy I am now part of the ever-expanding saga of the stars,” before adding, “This is The Way,” and closing with the signature line, “May the Force Be With You.”

As a kid my dad showed me Star Wars like a rite of passage. When I got the role of The Dutchess I cried all day. Dad I wish u were here to see this! Thanks to everyone in the Galaxy I am now part of the ever-expanding saga of the stars This is The Way May the Force be with U pic.twitter.com/vjdVMcHGQg — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) April 6, 2023

It’s nice to see a fan of the series so passionate about making their dreams come true. Many kids have surely dreamed about what it’d be like being in the world of Star Wars and seeing Lizzo’s gratitude and reaction helps any of those same kids live vicariously through her. Whether this was a one-off appearance or not, I’m sure the world of Star Wars will always welcome back a superstar like Lizzo.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is currently releasing new episodes on Disney+ weekly.