Billy Dee Williams has not been seen in a Star Wars movie since 2019’s Rise of Skywalker, but that hasn’t stopped the Lando Calrissian actor to provide his thoughts on The Mandalorian‘s latest big cameos.

Episode 6 of The Mandalorian Season 3 featured both Lizzo and Jack Black as the queen and king of Plazir-15. It certainly caused conversation on Twitter (what doesn’t?), but Williams seemed supportive of the idea.

Mandalorian Spoilers

.

.

.

.

.

Lizzo just knighted Baby yoda aka grogu. What is happening in Star Wars #TheMandalorian #StarWars pic.twitter.com/FWnEsqgTyH — Atom (@theatomreview) April 5, 2023

“It’s a good idea, there’s no question about it. I mean, the whole idea is to try and bring it to the younger people today. And so you have to utilize the people who are popular today. I mean, it’s a business — and then you can’t obviously forget about that part of it. But you’re always trying to build an audience — so building an audience means that you have to incorporate or bring in the sensibilities of a younger group of people — so you have to use these wonderful, talented people who are very popular today to attract new audiences,” said Williams when speaking to TMZ about the recent Mandalorian cameos.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Billy Dee Williams is no stranger to Star Wars. While he hasn’t appeared on-screen as Lando Calrissian in a while, he lent his voice to various animated projects as the character for The Lego Movie and other various Lego Star Wars projects. It’s great to see his understanding of the business and what these cameos mean. He’s right — franchises have to continuously build their fanbase despite how silly having certain cameos may seem. Whether this is the last of The Mandalorian’s cameos or not, it’ll be interesting to see if they can top what they’ve done here with Lizzo and Jack Black.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is currently releasing new episodes on Disney+ weekly.