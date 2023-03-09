The Mandalorian’s latest episode managed to delve deeper into Star Wars lore and gave fans a good idea of where the current season is headed. Along the way, viewers were treated to tons of awesome details and fun trivia that most might have missed. We take a look at the best The Mandalorian season 3 episode 2 easter eggs and what they truly mean.

6 The Mandalorian season 3 episode 2 easter eggs

6. Boonta Eve

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 2 starts in Tatooine as celebrations are underway for Boonta Eve. This event is a major holiday on the Outer Rim planet which involves a weeklong celebration that revolves around an annual podrace. The said holiday was first seen on film in Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace when a young Anakin Skywalker won the annual podrace and secured his freedom to become a Jedi.

During this holiday, Din Djarin and Grogu arrive to seek Peli Motto’s help in reviving IG-11. The mechanic, for her part, was just done scamming a Rodian. With the help of a couple of Jawas, Motto managed to make some money out of her client. Just before Din and his young ward arrived, Motto can be seen with a couple of droids. These include a couple of pit droids and a BD unit, the class first introduced in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

5. R5-D4

Among all of the droids introduced in The Mandalorian season 3 episode 2, none stood out more than R5-D4. The astromech droid first appeared in Episode IV: A New Hope as Owen Lars’ choice for help in his moisture farm. Fortunately, the unit suddenly broke down, paving the way for R2-D2 to meet Luke Skywalker, and start his journey to save the universe.

In the most recent episode of The Mandalorian on Disney Plus, R5-D4 is presented by Peli as having fought for the Rebel Alliance during their conflict against the Empire. Even with that background, the droid is still easy to scare and apprehensive about joining Din’s quest to explore the surface of Mandalore. Even if that’s the case, R5-D4 still goes with him and Grogu to help them on their mission.

4. Mandalore

With R5-D4 joining them, Din and Grogu make their way to Mandalore. On the way there, the bounty hunter explains to the youngling that he grew up on one of Mandalore’s moons, Concordia. In Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the said moon served as a base of operations for Death Watch, a group of Mandalorians opposed to the pacifist ways of Clan Kryze, the ruling house of Mandalore, and its ruler, Satine. In previous seasons, it’s shown that Din is an orphan taken in by the Watch and indoctrinated into their organization.

Upon arriving on Mandalore, Din discovers that the planet’s surface and atmosphere are conducive for exploration. He and Grogu explore Sundari, Mandalore’s capital city that has gone to ruin after the Empire bombed the planet in an event that is now known as The Night of a Thousand Tears. The city is now a shell of its former glory, with various creatures now inhabiting it. One of which is a droid-like being who incapacitated Din for his blood. For his part, the Mandalorian orders Grogu to get Bo-Katan Kryze to help him out of his predicament.

3. Grogu and Bo-Katan Kryze’s rescue attempt

After getting hold of the Mandalorian leader, Grogu and Bo-Katan go off to rescue Din in a Gauntlet-class ship. The craft itself has been seen several times in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rebels, but this marks the first time it’s seen in a live adaptation. Along the way, Bo-Katan tells the youngling that Sundari now serves as a tomb after falling to the Empire. She also mentions that in the past, the former regent of Mandalore knew and worked with the Jedi. This can be seen in the two animated series mentioned above when Bo-Katan worked with Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ahsoka Tano to defeat Darth Maul, and later on, Clan Saxon to gain control of Mandalore.

2. A brief Mandalorian history lesson

With Din now free from his alien captor, the three now proceed to the Living Waters to gain his redemption. Along the way, Bo-Katan mentions that Clan Kryze was Mandalore’s royal family and she took the Creed while her father watched on. Doing so made him proud as the former regent said it didn’t make her into an embarrassment. This remark can be directed toward her sister, Satine, who led Mandalore using a pacifist approach, a decision that made her unpopular due to the Mandalorians’ warrior culture.

1. The Living Waters

Right before Din immersed himself in the Living Waters, Bo-Katan mentioned how the Mythosaur was one of the foundations of Mandalorian society. As Din is reciting the Creed, he is suddenly taken underwater by an unknown force, prompting Bo-Katan to rescue him. Just as they were rising up to the surface, the Mandalorian leader caught a glimpse of a huge creature looking at them right before the episode ended.

There’s a chance that the creature Bo-Katan saw is a Mythosaur. If it is, the Mandalorian prophecy stated before concerning the return of the creature heralding a new Mandalorian age might begin. It’s not yet known whether Din is related to the prophecy or how Bo-Katan will figure in all of these. What’s certain, though, is that The Mandalorian season 3 will revolve mostly around Din’s quest to be redeemed and Mandalore itself, including various factions vying for power. Star Wars fans must stay tuned in the coming weeks to see whether all of these easter eggs will pay off before season 3 ends.