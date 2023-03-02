The first installment of The Mandalorian season 3 just dropped and it’s already off to a great start. Along with all of the juicy details we found from previous trailers, it also has tons of cool trivia hiding beneath the surface. We take a look at the best The Mandalorian season 3 episode 1 easter eggs, what they’re all about, and what they mean for this Star Wars series on Disney Plus.

6 The Mandalorian season 3 episode 1 easter eggs

6. The Children of the Watch

The Mandalorian season 3’s first chapter starts off with the Armorer forging a new helmet for a young boy about to pledge his allegiance to the Way of Mandalore. As she’s taking her work toward the boy, we can see an assortment of Mandalorians gathered for this occasion, including Paz Vizla.

After losing their base of operations on Nevarro, it seems that the Armorer’s faction of the Children of the Watch has reconvened on a desert-like planet. This group is made up of the blue Mandalorians viewers previously saw in season 1, and younger individuals sporting different colors on their helmets and armor pieces. And speaking of Paz Vizla, there’s a moment in that scene where the sigil of Clan Vizla is being carried before the ceremony to induct the young boy commences. Safe to say, this won’t be the last time we’ll see the Armorer and this particular group this season.

5. Din Djarin’s modified Naboo Starfighter

Right before the young boy could even finish his induction into the Watch, a huge crocodile-like creature rises from the water and disrupts the gathering. After several attempts by the Armorer and her forces to kill the monster, a familiar ship comes out of nowhere and makes short work of it. It’s later revealed to be Din Djarin and Grogu in the former’s new and modified N-1 Naboo Starfighter.

Back in The Mandalorian season 2, Din’s Razor Crest got destroyed by Moff Gideon’s forces, just before Grogu was abducted by the Imperial warlord. Fortunately, he obtained a new ride as Peli Motto assisted him in bringing the familiar starfighter back to life during the events of The Book of Boba Fett. Now, we see Din using the ship to its full potential in this episode by blasting monsters and pirates away without much effort.

4. The destruction of Mandalore

Upon his arrival, Din meets the Armorer and discusses the possibility of redeeming himself in the eyes of The Watch. For her part, the Armorer reiterates that removing his helmet has voided his status as a Mandalorian and the only way for him to be redeemed is through the living waters beneath Mandalore’s mines, which happens to be impossible because of the Empire destroying the planet’s surface. At this point, Din counters his mentor by saying it is possible to explore the planet once again by showing a piece of glass.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That piece of glass was the product of the Empire’s campaign to destroy Mandalore by bombarding it with turbolaser fire from orbit and rendering the surface to become uninhabitable. The end result is a glassing of the planet, which crystalized the surface. This revelation canonizes a concept called glassing, which was used before the time Disney brought the Star Wars franchise. With Din showing a piece of glass, the Armorer agrees that he can gain redemption if he can prove Mandalore is safe to explore once again.

3. Purrgils

With their quest laid out before them, Din takes Grogu to the first stop of their journey – Nevarro. As the pair travels via light speed, the youngling spots a group of whale-like creatures alongside their N-1 starfighter. These are called Purrgils, massive beasts that can travel through hyperspace and were first seen during the climactic battle of Star Wars: Rebels.

During that scene, Ezra Bridger called upon these space whales to take Admiral Thrawn’s ship and take it far away from Lothal. Even though both Bridger and Thrawn were presumed dead because of the act, the appearance of these Purrgils tease the return of these characters, which will most likely happen in Ahsoka. In a way, these creatures lay the foundation for the continuation of Rebels and its inclusion into this part of the Star Wars universe.

2. Nevarro

After arriving on Nevarro, Din and Grogu are greeted by Greef Karga, who managed to transform the once-troubled planet into a thriving place of commerce as its High Magistrate. He reveals that IG-11 has been made into a statue to commemorate his heroic death in season 1, Cara Dune has been recruited by the New Republic’s Special Forces, and Moff Gideon is facing trial before a War Tribunal. For his part, Din reveals that he needs IG-11 to help in his mission of redemption.

It’s then found out from the Anzellans, a group of small aliens experienced in repairing droids and first seen in the Sequel Trilogy, that IG-11 needs a new memory drive to function again. After a tense encounter with a group of pirates led by Vane, Din and Grogu set out to find the missing part away from Nevarro. This leads these pirates to engage the Mandalorian in a space battle just outside of Nevarro’s orbit, which culminated in his escape to their next stop – Kalevala

1. Bo-Katan Kryze

On Kalevala, Din and Grogu meet Bo-Katan Kryze, who then reveals to the pair that her forces have left because she didn’t gain the Darksaber. After failing to recruit the Mandalorian leader, Din learns from Bo-Katan that the mines he’s looking for are located beneath Sundari, the capital city of Mandalore. The said location was also featured in Star Wars: The Clone Wars as it was destroyed during the great purge at that time.

It’s expected that these Star Wars easter eggs will pay off in upcoming episodes of The Mandalorian season 3. With Bo-Katan’s unknown motivation to help Din, the quest to revive IG-11, and the appearance of Purgills in this episode, there’s a lot to look forward to in the weeks to come. Until then, it’s best to stay tuned to this series to find out what’s going to happen.