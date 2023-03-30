Julio just revived his love for trading cards, which had been on hiatus since 1999. Using his degree in Journalism and an unbridled passion to learn how the card industry works, he churns out the latest news and opinion pieces about the hobby. He also possesses a treasure trove of knowledge on all things comics.

The Mandalorian’s latest episode just dropped recently and it’s one Star Wars fans must catch on Disney Plus if given the chance. With the progression of Bo-Katan Kryze’s role among the covert and the dawn of a new age for her people just along the horizon, there’s really a lot to take in. But along with the main story itself, there’s one cameo Rebels fans will definitely love. We take a look at how that happened and what it means for The Mandalorian and its future.

That massive Star Wars Rebels cameo in The Mandalorian explained

Continuing the focus on Din Djarin’s covert, The Mandalorian season 3 episode 5 focuses mainly on a story first established in a previous chapter. In episode 1, Greef Karga and Din make short work of Vane, a Nikto pirate, after causing trouble in Nevarro. This forces Gorian Shard, his pirate boss, to pursue Din but fails in his attempt as the latter continues with this quest to locate the Living Waters beneath Mandalore’s surface.

With Nevarro’s status as an independent system, Shard attacks its main population as retaliation for Karga’s attack on his men. This forces the planet’s high magistrate to contact Captain Carson Teva and request the New Republic’s assistance in repelling the attack on their system. Unfortunately, Nevarro’s refusal to be under the New Republic’s governance prevents its forces from protecting the system.

As a last resort, Teva travels to the covert’s location after getting it from R5-D4. The New Republic captain then relays Karga’s request for assistance to Din Djarin as the latter gathers support from the other Mandalorians to help out. Upon reaching Nevarro, the covert’s forces manage to defeat Shard and incapacitate his forces, much to the joy of Nevarro’s inhabitants. As a reward for their help, Karga gifts the Mandalorians with a vast tract of land outside the city as their own.

Mandalorian spoilers

THE CREDITS CONFIRM THAT IT'S ZEB GARAZEB ORRELIOS IS IN THE MANDALORIAN!!!!! #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/kphSoacjSU — Kelly (@kellswheeliebin) March 29, 2023

But earlier in the episode, just before Teva delivers Karga’s message to the Mandalorians, he is met by a towering ape-like alien while having a drink at a New Republic base. Zeb Orrelios, the beloved bruiser of the Ghost crew from Star Wars Rebels, appears in a live adaptation for the first time as he warns Teva about seeking New Republic support for Nevarro. At this point in the timeline, it seems Zeb has fully integrated himself as part of the New Republic’s armed forces after he participated in the rebellion that took the Empire down. This also marks the first time a crew member of the Ghost has appeared in a live Star Wars project, potentially opening the door for the beloved animated series to make its jump in the future.

What this Star Wars cameo means for The Mandalorian

Ever since The Mandalorian premiered in 2019, there has been an overall story being built up to revitalize Star Wars. After the Sequel Trilogy didn’t live up to expectations, it seemed that the burden of carrying the franchise fell on the Beskar-plated shoulders of Din Djarin and Grogu. Fortunately, it looks like the pair is doing a good job of bringing new stories that will draw fans to Star Wars’ offerings on Disney Plus.

One potential story that can be continued here is telling the fate of Ezra Bridger and Admiral Thrawn after the two were seemingly lost at the end of Rebels. Many clues can be found in The Mandalorian season 2 and The Book of Boba Fett that point to an eventual return of the famed Imperial and Bridger himself, sooner if not later. Some of these include Ahsoka hunting Thrawn, casting an older Sabine Wrenn, and a confirmation that the hunt for an actor to play Bridger, among others. Add the recent appearance of Zeb in the latest episode of The Mandalorian and the puzzle is almost complete for Star Wars fans.

When put all together, it seems that the brains behind Star Wars on Disney Plus are building Thrawn to be the big bad guy behind it all and the eventual return of the Ghost crew with Bridger joining them. Fans can expect various storylines from The Mandalorian, Book of Boba Fett, and the upcoming Ahsoka series to culminate in an Avengers-like crossover to give justice to the return of these characters. If that happens, the many sins committed by The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker can be forgiven as a better story is being told right before everyone’s eyes.

Fans of Rebels, The Mandalorian, and Star Wars as the overall franchise itself will have a very good reason to stay tuned to Disney Plus as the seeds for Thrawn and Bridger’s return are being laid out. Stay tuned in the coming months to see what happens, especially with the end of The Mandalorian season 3 and the upcoming premiere of Ahsoka.