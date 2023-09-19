The reported budget for The Marvels has been revealed. If this reported number is true, it ties Ant-Man for the least-expensive MCU film.

In a Vanity Fair cover interview with Nia DaCosta, it was revealed that The Marvels has a budget of $130 million. It's known that Kevin Feige and Disney's executives want to cut costs, and this is a promising sign. Granted, the $130 million budget is before marketing. However, the budget remains on the lower end of the MCU.

Ant-Man, the 2015 film, also had a budget of $130. Like the heroes in the film, the MCU has always treated the series like a smaller side quest. The $130 million budget for that film makes a lot of sense.

Perhaps the lower budget for The Marvels is due to the runtime. Rumors swirled that the film only has a runtime of 107 minutes. Less screentime means lees need for CGI and other areas money is usually allocated.

The Marvels, however, is a much higher-profile project for the MCU. It's the continuation of Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and WandaVision. In the film, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) all discover that their powers are entangled. Whenever one of them uses their powers, the three swap places.

Nia DaCosta (Little Woods, Candyman) directed the film — becoming the first Black woman to direct an MCU film. Outside Larson, Parris, and Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Samuel L. Jackson also star in the film.

The Marvels will be released November 10.