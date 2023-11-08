Early viewers of The Marvels filled X with positive reactions, with some calling it as the best MCU film released recently.

The Marvels may have had its fair share of promotion challenges due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which was quite different from the build-up for Captain Marvel. Plus, it didn't have as much buzz beforehand. But that didn't stop the three multiversal heroes from delivering a delightful surprise to fans and critics alike.

Early viewers who attended screenings shared their reactions on X. While some initial disappointments arose regarding what needed to be understood and certain confusing plot elements, many found the new MCU film to be an enjoyable experience. Some even deemed it superior to the first Captain Marvel movie.

Here are a few standout reactions from X.

The Marvels Reactions

Topping the list is user @andrewkorpan1 who specifically found the lead trio and the action fun. However—like most reactions during the release of the trailer, there's still a concern on some pieces that led to slight confusion. Plus, a villain that seems to deviate from the usual MCU element.

I don't think #TheMarvels deserves any pre-release hate — the lead trio and action is quite fun! — but I really wish we had gotten a Cap Marvel 2 first because we're left filling in the pieces on the fly. Villain was also extremely weak. Full review at noon for ClutchPoints. pic.twitter.com/zfoi9ABJ6i — andrew korpan (@andrewkorpan1) November 8, 2023

However, it seems not a lot were that concerned with missing plotlines. According to Molly Freeman, The Marvels was an “absolute BLAST.” She praised director Nia DaCosta's work and the performances of Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani.

#TheMarvels is an absolute BLAST!! Nia DaCosta knocked it out of the park; Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris & Iman Vellani are fantastic, their characters' dynamic is genuinely so delightful & heartwarming. The movie is everything Marvel does best!! Full review tomorrow on @screenrant pic.twitter.com/GUi9Q8S8pl — molly freeman (@mollyrockit) November 8, 2023

Even X user @ErikDavis agrees. He describes ‘The Marvels' as “a great time at the movies” with good pacing. For fans who were skeptical of how Ms. Marvel might contribute to the MCU film, he instead highlights Vellani's standout performance.

Nia DaCosta’s #TheMarvels is a great time at the movies! It’s well paced & full of frantic, hilarious energy. I even liked it more than 2019’s #CaptainMarvel. This thing moves! The location-swap action is a blast & the end credits scene is 😱 . I’m definitely a fan. Iman… pic.twitter.com/vK8vDFpJ4h — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) November 8, 2023

Aside from the plot, lead actresses also received positive reviews. In fact—film critic William Bibbiani finds ‘The Marvels' one of the better Marvel movie experiences in recent years. He also praises the ensemble dynamic of the Marvels, wishing he could join them as well.

#TheMarvels is one of the better times I’ve had in a theater with a Marvel movie in the last couple years. Wonderful ensemble, really captures the vibe of the comics where heroes get to actually hang out and enjoy each other’s company. Like, it’s a cool club. I wish I could join. pic.twitter.com/MkBF8GSLez — William Bibbiani (@WilliamBibbiani) November 8, 2023

Buzzfeed's @noradominick shares the same sentiment. She commends the “superb” comedic timing and touching scenes delivered by the three female stars.

it’s no secret i adore captain marvel and wandavision, so #TheMarvels is something i knew I’d have fun with. brie larson, teyonah parris, and iman vellani’s chemistry made this one for me — they had superb comedic timing together but also beautifully worked in the touching scenes pic.twitter.com/BRYh2fcaDm — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) November 8, 2023

Like the trio of heroes, Samuel L. Jackson's ‘Nick Fury' takes center stage with his comedic performance, per TVInsider's Kelli Boyle. She also calls the new MCU film as “the next great addition to the MCU” and enjoys the fight choreography as well.

#TheMarvels is the next great addition to the MCU. Makes a meal of its runtime. Full of personality. Thrilling fight choreo. Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris & scene-stealer Iman Vellani are excellent together. Marvel FINALLY let Samuel L. Jackson just be funny. Zawe Ashton serves pic.twitter.com/srbYY9ClfL — Kelli Boyle (@kellixboyle) November 8, 2023

Like most early social media reactions, X user @TheEricGoldman wraps it all up with his post. He says ‘The Marvels' is a solid entry in the MCU—a perfect redemption from Quantumania and GotG 3.

In a year that gave us the big low of Quantumania and the high of GotG 3, #TheMarvels is a solid middle of the path, entertaining MCU installment. Fun and funny and built around a likable team dynamic though not special enough to overcome many of those now superhero cynical. pic.twitter.com/Izb8iEaPqs — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) November 8, 2023

Should you watch The Marvels?

Nevertheless, without relying on The Marvels' positive early reactions, everyone should check out what the MCU has in store for this film. Not only is it a combination of the multiverse story, but also one of the most intricate female-led superhero films.

The Marvels will be available in theaters on November 8.