The Marvels may have had its fair share of promotion challenges due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which was quite different from the build-up for Captain Marvel. Plus, it didn't have as much buzz beforehand. But that didn't stop the three multiversal heroes from delivering a delightful surprise to fans and critics alike.

Early viewers who attended screenings shared their reactions on X. While some initial disappointments arose regarding what needed to be understood and certain confusing plot elements, many found the new MCU film to be an enjoyable experience. Some even deemed it superior to the first Captain Marvel movie.

Here are a few standout reactions from X.

The Marvels Reactions

Topping the list is user @andrewkorpan1 who specifically found the lead trio and the action fun. However—like most reactions during the release of the trailer, there's still a concern on some pieces that led to slight confusion. Plus, a villain that seems to deviate from the usual MCU element.

However, it seems not a lot were that concerned with missing plotlines. According to Molly Freeman, The Marvels was an “absolute BLAST.” She praised director Nia DaCosta's work and the performances of Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani.

Even X user @ErikDavis agrees. He describes ‘The Marvels' as “a great time at the movies” with good pacing. For fans who were skeptical of how Ms. Marvel might contribute to the MCU film, he instead highlights Vellani's standout performance.

Aside from the plot, lead actresses also received positive reviews. In fact—film critic William Bibbiani finds ‘The Marvels' one of the better Marvel movie experiences in recent years. He also praises the ensemble dynamic of the Marvels, wishing he could join them as well.

Buzzfeed's @noradominick shares the same sentiment. She commends the “superb” comedic timing and touching scenes delivered by the three female stars.

Like the trio of heroes, Samuel L. Jackson's ‘Nick Fury' takes center stage with his comedic performance, per TVInsider's Kelli Boyle. She also calls the new MCU film as “the next great addition to the MCU” and enjoys the fight choreography as well.

Like most early social media reactions, X user @TheEricGoldman wraps it all up with his post. He says ‘The Marvels' is a solid entry in the MCU—a perfect redemption from Quantumania and GotG 3.

Should you watch The Marvels?

Nevertheless, without relying on The Marvels' positive early reactions, everyone should check out what the MCU has in store for this film. Not only is it a combination of the multiverse story, but also one of the most intricate female-led superhero films.

The Marvels will be available in theaters on November 8.