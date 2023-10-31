In a new clip for the upcoming MCU film The Marvels, Brie Larson's Carol Danvers and Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan keep swapping places mid-fight.

A mid-fight swap

The new clip begins as Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) is fighting in the Khan family living room. Chaos is going on behind her in slow motion as she eventually gets her head back in the game. The whole Khan family is involved in this fight, too.

Upon using her powers, Carol is swapped with Kamala (Iman Vellani). When Kamala uses her powers, she swaps places with Carol to the confusion of the enemies.

Kamala is then thrown into Nick Fury's (Samuel L. Jackson) control room. “Friends of yours?” he asks as Kamala greets him starstruck. The two then combo to take out the remaining enemies.

This scene likely takes place early in The Marvels. The premise of the film follows Carol, Kamala, and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), as the three discover they swap places whenever they use their powers. They also have to team up to face a new threat, Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton).

Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury after leading his first MCU project, Secret Invasion. Park Seo-joon makes his MCU debut as well in the film. Randall Park, Zenobia Shroff, and Saagar Shaikh will also return in the film.

The Marvels serves as a sequel to Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and a continuation of Monica Rambeau's arc. Nia DaCosta (Little Woods, Candyman) will direct the MCU film.

The Marvels will be released on November 10.