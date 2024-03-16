The Marvels actress, Teyonah Parris expected people to give the MCU film a “fair shot.” Following the release of the sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel, Parris reflects on the challenges faced due to the actors' strike. This prevented her and her co-stars Brie Larson and Iman Vellani from promoting the project beforehand.
Parris expressed her disappointment at missing out on the opportunity for a full press run and personal engagement with fans. From this, she skirted her way to give importance of experiencing something firsthand before forming opinions.
The Marvels ran with an underwhelming box office performance, compared to its predecessor. At the same time, the Captain Marvel sequel also received major backlash from fans.
In return, The Marvels star Teyonah Parris urges viewers to refrain from commenting on something they haven't actually seen. She focused on the effort and talent invested in the project by numerous individuals. She, then, ncourages viewers to approach it with an open mind.
Teyonah Parris responds to the negativity around #TheMarvels
"I would hope that people would give it a fair shot by just seeing it or trying it. If you don't like the first 10, 15 minutes, fair enough. Your time is precious. But we make these films so that it can be an escape… pic.twitter.com/7cNObPyz1N
— Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) March 13, 2024
In an interview with PEOPLE, The Marvels' Teyonah Parris also acknowledged the phenomenon of superhero fatigue. Regardless, audiences will still be drawn to compelling storytelling and well-developed characters no matter the genre.
Reflecting on critics' opinions, Parris focuses on the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in the production, including her own family's sacrifices.
While uncertain about Monica's future in the franchise, Parris expresses her desire to maintain the storytelling MCU fans know the most.
The Marvels is available for streaming on Disney+ and for purchase on DVD and Blu-ray.