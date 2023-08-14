The Marvels' director, Nia DaCosta, recently dismissed the notion of superhero fatigue and teased her upcoming MCU film.

During an interview with Total Film, DaCosta acknowledged superhero fatigue, saying it “absolutely exists.” However, The Marvels won't fall into that category.

“The biggest different [with The Marvels] from the other MCU movies to date is that it's really wacky, and silly,” DaCosta said. “The worlds we go to in this movie are worlds unlike others you've seen in the MCU. Bright worlds that you haven't seen before.”

Granted, the trailers for The Marvel have shown that the film appears to be more cosmic than other MCU films. There are blasters and unique superpowers from Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

The Marvels follows the trio of Danvers, Khan, and Rambeau as the three discover that their powers are linked together. Every time that one of them uses their powers, they switch places. The trio have to work together to figure out why this is happening and how to prevent it. Meanwhile, Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) is a Kree warrior and a rising threat to the trio. Park Seo-joon, Lashana Lynch, Samuel L. Jackson, and Randall Park also star in the film.

This will be the 33rd film in the MCU and third film in Phase Five. It's a sequel to both Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel whilst also continuing the story of WandaVision.

Nia DaCosta helmed The Marvels and is an award-winning director. She has directed three feature films, Little Woods, Candyman, and this MCU film. If her comments are to be taken at face value, it makes her MCU film a lot more exciting.

The Marvels will be released on November 10.