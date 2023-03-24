The Vanderpump Rules reunion took an explosive turn, with two cast members being physically restrained by host Andy Cohen. According to sources close to production, the confrontations against Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss became too intense, leading to the need for physical intervention.

The five-hour taping saw no one take Tom Sandoval or Leviss’ side, including their friend and castmate Ariana Madix, who was equally enraged with the pair. It was “like a nuclear bomb went off in the studio,” and that the two instigators of the near-brawl were not the couple in question or Madix, an insider source reveals to TMZ.

Despite the lack of support from their peers, Tom and Raquel were able to share their side of things after filming. The couple took time to sit and talk, discussing what happened on set and how they felt. The insider reported that it was a rough day, but they were happy they were able to express their thoughts and feelings.

During the Vanderpump Rules reunion, Andy Cohen asked the couple how their affair started, and while they did not provide a specific timeframe, they admitted to hooking up before diving into a relationship. The cast, including Lisa Vanderpump, were reportedly unsympathetic to the couple’s situation, and they were “annihilated” by everyone.

One surprising aspect of the reunion was Ariana Madix’s response. Despite being equally enraged with Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, she did not go over the top, and her words and tone suggested that she had undergone some serious therapy.

The identity of the two cast members who needed to be restrained by Cohen remains unknown, but the reunion proved to be a dramatic and emotional affair for all involved.

I’ve never watched Vanderpump Rules but imma watch that reunion though 😂😂😂 — Tamantha 👸🏾 (@Tamantha_5) March 24, 2023