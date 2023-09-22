Jason Statham and The Meg 2: The Trench will swim onto Max very soon.
Warner Bros announced that The Meg 2 will be available to stream on Max on September 29.
This means that The Meg sequel will hit Max after nearly two full months in theaters. Since coming out on August 4, The Meg 2 made $390 million at the box office. It's predecessor made more, sure, $530 million to be exact, but $390 million is nothing to scoff at. Considering the competition it faced with the likes of Barbie and Oppenheimer, I think Warner Bros will take it.
Now, fans or those who missed The Meg 2 will be able to watch it from the comfort of their homes.
In The Meg 2, a group of scientists once again attempt to survive deadly Megalodons. Wu Jing, Shuya Sophia Cai, Cliff Curtis, Page Kennedy, and Sergio Peris-Mencheta star in the film with Statham. Ben Wheatley took over the director's chair from Jon Turteltaub. The same trio of writers returned — Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, and Dean Georgaris — to pen the script.
Summer blockbusters are hard to come by, The Meg series is a rare example of one. While reviews weren't kind, audiences ate it up. The first film only holds a 47% from critics (and an even worse 44% from audiences). The sequel was significantly worse in critics' minds, only scoring a 28%, yet the audience score skyrocketed to a 73%.
For those that want more Jason Statham post-The Meg 2, he leads the fourth Expendables film.
The Meg 2: The Trench will be streaming on Max on September 29.