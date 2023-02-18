As WWE fans watched the go-home edition of SmackDown, which featured an incredible interaction between Quebec hometown hero Sami Zayn and a fabulous Montreal crowd, NBA fans were treated to an incredible feat of athleticism by a Superstar of their own, The Miz.

Taking part in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, Miz found his team down three with .7 seconds to go and a dire need to not only score but get the ball back. Fortunately, “The A-Lister” found a way to do just that, as he picked off a pass and unleashed an absolute dagger of a tré from half court that landed right in the basket to theoretically force the game to overtime.

THE MIZ FROM HALFCOURT 😱 But it didn't count.pic.twitter.com/DJLSnFmanX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 18, 2023

Pretty impressive, right? Granted, Mike took that shot about a second after the final buzzer, but hey, that didn’t stop fans and his teammates from going wild to celebrate his feat of athleticism, even if most of his WWE fans didn’t get a chance to see it.

But hey, don’t worry said WWE fans, you’ll certainly get to hear about it from The Miz, as he’ll all but surely be discussing the shot on the next edition of Miz TV, even if he probably won’t be able to show the shot in question, as TNT is AEW country, as the NBA All-Star Game-themed match between The Elite versus AR Fox and Top Flight clearly proved during a special early edition of Rampage dubbed Slam Dunk. Fortunately, Miz is one heck of a storyteller, so he’ll surely be able to paint a picture for the fans at home.