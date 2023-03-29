Just one day after Netflix announced record opening weekend viewership of its new series The Night Agent, the streamer has made the huge decision of greenlighting a second season of the thriller series.

The Night Agent had a record-breaking debut on Netflix, taking over the top spot held by You Season 4. The series amassed a total of 168.7 million viewing hours and it ranks amongst the top 10 in 93 different countries. That was good enough to become the third-best first season premiere week for any Netflix original.

The series, which is based on Matthew Quirk’s novel of the same name, was created by Shawn Ryan of The Shield fame and follows FBI Agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) who gets caught up in a conspiracy about a mole in the United States government. He has to track down the mole while teaming up with Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan).

All 10 episodes of The Night Agent premiered on March 23, perhaps helping boost the total viewing hours with those who were glued in and binging it. With no sequel book, it gives the writers of the second season an empty canvas to paint their picture.

When Ryan spoke to Deadline last week, he did reveal his initial pitch for the show which was that “each season would tell its own, mostly self-enclosed, a beginning middle and end story, and any future seasons would include a few but not most of the characters that we saw in the previous season. That was the original plan; I think it’s still a pretty solid plan.”

What that means for the return of Basso’s lead character is yet to be seen, but you have time to catch up with the entirety of The Night Agent’s first season before the second one comes out.

The Night Agent is streaming on Netflix now.