Well the tissue industry is certainly going to be happy about this. Fans of The Notebook, already prone to weeping, are shedding tears of joy today for the news that their favorite Nicholas Sparks novel-turned-Ryan-Gosling-Rachael-McAdams-romance-movie-classic is headed to Broadway as a musical.

The Notebook, told in flashbacks and centered on a lifelong romance between two star-crossed lovers, has already been performing as a musical production in Chicago at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater since last fall. Now it will head to New York City's Gerald Schoenfeld Theater, which apparently is the place to be for books-turned-movies-turned-musicals, as it was most recently the home of the stage adaptation for Life of Pi. Previews are set to begin on February 6, with the opening set for March 14.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Casting for the Broadway version has not yet been announced, but much of the behind-the-scenes creative team from the Chicago production will returns for the show's run on Broadway. The directors will be Michael Greif (from Dear Evan Hansen and Rent) and Schele Williams (from Aida and The Wiz). The choreographer will be Katie Spelman (who was associate choreographer of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”). The writer of the book is Bekah Brunstetter (who's worked on the TV series This Is Us), and music and lyrics were written by first-time theater composer/indie singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, who has already received high praise from The Chicago Sun-Times for her music. The show will be produced by Kevin McCollum (whose credits include Six and The Devil Wears Prada) and Kurt Deutsch, an executive at Warner Music Group.

New York husbands are undoubtedly already planning what to do with their three hours of free time as wives across the tri-state area are sure to go in droves to see the live stage adaptation of everyone's favorite tear-jerker, The Notebook. Perhaps they should go buy some stock in Kleenex, which is sure to see an uptick in sales from the news.