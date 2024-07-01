Nike is set to commemorate yet another historic sporting event as the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club will take place in just a few short weeks. It's rare that we see Nike partner with events other than the Olympics like this, but the momentous occasion and popularity of golf at the moment pair for the perfect marriage in the form of footwear.

Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Open Championship has its roots in golf history as the oldest continually running golf tournament, with the first championship being played in 1860. Since its inception, 89 golfers from 15 different countries have raised the trophy for what is now one of golf's four major championships. The last winner was Brian Harman, becoming the 31st American player to win the Claret Jug.

This year's Open Championship will be held at Royal Troon Golf Club in South Ayrshire, Scotland for the 10th time since being added to the list of courses in 1923. The golf course is notoriously one of the most difficult in the world due to its narrow driving lanes and impossible winds to navigate as the course sits along the edge of the shoreline.

After releasing a few previous golf-inspired models of the Nike Pegasus 89 Golf, Nike will pivot to the latest major championship and use Scottish heritage as their inspiration for these sneakers. The Royal Troon-themed sneakers will release just in time for the 152nd Open Championship.

The Nike Pegasus 89 “Open Championship” will feature a mix of premium materials throughout with brown, dark green, and khaki hues comprising the uppers. We see the light green khaki featured along the toe and heel guards. Premium brown leather is seen along the eye stays and Nike Swoosh, paying homage to some of the leather accessories worn by golfers throughout history. The pair also features brown leather labels indicating Nike Golf and the sneakers' connection to Royal Troon.

The hallmark detail of this pair is the plaid/tartan material along the ankle and heel padding of the shoe, paying respect to the Scottish heritage and their involvement in the Open Championship. Along the insoles, we see a cartoon cloud blowing a gust of wind, a subtle nod to the headaches golfers will be getting all weekend at the course. Other fine details include the hits of cork along the heel, along with a vibrant red/orange golf-fitted outsole. All in all, these would easily make you the most stylish golfer out on the course when wearing these.

The Nike Pegasus 89 “The Open Championship” is set to release on July 18, 2024 on the morning of the first day of Open play. The shoes will come with a retail tag of $140 and come in unisex sizing, so don't miss out on picking these up for the whole family. We should see a formal release on Nike SNKRS App along with more exclusive stock in select Nike retailers.

Are these a must-have for the golf fan in your life? Peep our Sneakers news for more info on upcoming releases and breaking content!