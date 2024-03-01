The Palace is shutting down rumors and conspiracies about Kate Middleton. Middleton had a “planned abdominal surgery” last month and has cancelled all public obligations until Easter following her surgery.
“The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” the Palace said in a statement last month per People. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”
“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private,” the statement continued. “Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.”
“The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible,” they concluded.
While the surgery was a proven “success,” rumors have been swirling about her absence which The Palace has spoken out about for the first time.
“We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant.”
The spokesperson added that Middleton is “doing well.”
Middleton's last public appearance was back in December. Princess Kate was seen on her annual walk with the royal family to church.
King Charles Health Update Amid Kate Middleton News
The royal family has been going through several health crises in the last couple of months. Besides Middleton's planned surgery, King Charles was diagnosed with a “form of cancer,” earlier this month which came as a surprise to Palace insiders.
“I was really shocked when I heard it,” a palace insider told the publication.
“He has not looked himself. I put it down to grief—he’d had two deaths close together [his mother, Queen Elizabeth, in Sept. 2022 and his father, Prince Philip in April 2021]—but maybe he wasn’t well, without realizing so. It would take it out of him,” the palace insider added.
While the form of cancer has not been revealed, the Palace did confirm that the monarch does not have prostate cancer.
“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer,” the Palace said in a statement per People.