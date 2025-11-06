Wait until you see the list. Draymond Green has played with some of the NBA’s biggest stars during his 14 seasons with the Golden State Warriors. From championships to iconic playoff runs, he’s seen it all. When asked to name his top five teammates of all time, the outspoken forward gave an answer that caught fans off guard, BasketBallNetwork reports.

“My top five teammates of my career are Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Buddy Hield, Buddy Hield is the best, Jarrett Jack and David Lee,” Green said with a grin.

Curry and Thompson were obvious choices. Alongside Green, they became the foundation of a dynasty that redefined basketball through teamwork, shooting, and consistency. Their chemistry, loyalty, and countless battles together made them inseparable figures in NBA history.

Buddy Hield’s Unexpected Praise

Green’s inclusion of Buddy Hield turned heads. The veteran guard hasn’t been with the Warriors for long, yet his connection with Green clearly made an impression. Hield joined Golden State last season and helped the team reach the second round of the playoffs.

“Buddy Hield’s the best,” Green said with a smile. The comment seemed genuine and reflected real respect between the two players. Despite his short stint, Hield has become a reliable shooter and presence in the locker room. His growing bond with Green and new teammate Jimmy Butler has also helped solidify his standing with the team.

Still, it’s surprising to see Hield on a list that includes long-tenured champions like Curry and Thompson. It shows that Green values chemistry and energy just as much as he does accolades or history.

The Mentors Who Helped Shape His Career

Rounding out Green’s list were Jarrett Jack and David Lee, two veterans who influenced his early years in the league. Jack, who played for the Warriors during the 2012–13 season, was one of Green’s mentors when he was still fighting for minutes and confidence. His steady leadership and veteran perspective left a lasting impression.

Lee’s impact was just as important. As one of the team’s stars before the dynasty took shape, he set the tone with professionalism and consistent production. Lee played five seasons with Golden State and averaged 16.5 points and 9.3 rebounds per game during his tenure. His guidance helped shape the culture that would later define the Warriors’ championship years.