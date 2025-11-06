It was an unpleasant episode of NXT for WWE star Chelsea Green, who got “creamed on” alongside Ethan Page, which prompted a response from her husband, fellow professional wrestler Matt Cardona.

Cardon took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a meme responding to Green's comments. After the NXT segment, which saw her and Page get hit in the face with pies by TNA's Joe Hendry and Thea Hail.

“I have never been creamed on like this before,” Green exclaimed following the segment.

ALWAYZ READY… pic.twitter.com/J3qBHmGAnw — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) November 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

The meme then cuts her off with Cardona's entrance music. His entrance song begins with, “Always ready!” and the meme then cut to a video of Cardona smiling at the crowd and pointing at himself. “ALWAYZ READY…” he captioned his post.

Green has been making the most of her time in NXT. She has been creating viral moments, such as her reaction to the pie segment, on social media.

Are WWE's Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona married?

Green and Cardona have been together since 2017. They announced their engagement in January 2017. They would later get married in 2021.

While they are both professional wrestlers, they currently work in different promotions. Green is signed to WWE, while Cardona appears in various promotions, including TNA, who have a partnership with WWE.

He has become the “Indy God” since joining the independent circuit after his 2020 WWE release. He was released in 2020, ending his 15-year tenure with them.

However, he would land on his feet quickly. He would join AEW and make appearances in Ring of Honor as well. Additionally, he had a stint in Impact Wrestling from 2021 to 2023.

In 2024, he returned to Impact Wrestling, which reverted to the name TNA. That has led to his WWE return, which occurred during the Oct. 14, 2025, edition of NXT. He is part of an invasion storyline where TNA wrestlers are making their way to NXT.

Fans will have to wait and see if it leads to a full-time return to WWE. Crazier things have happened. His wife was released in 2021. However, since rejoining the company in 2023, she has become one of the top stars in WWE. Green even re-signed on a five-year deal, keeping her in the company until at least 2030.