In a new commercial, New York Giants legend Eli Manning has a tough decision — he has to figure out who the final member of his New York Times family plan subscription should go to.

Among the finalists are Eli's older brother, Cooper, and his parents, Archie and Olivia Manning. The new commercial was done in the style of The Office, as Eli discusses his decision in talking heads.

He puts his family to the test, seeing if they are as “into” the New York Times as he is. Luckily, Cooper loves to “compete,” so he indulges his younger brother despite having his own subscription.

The real standout is Olivia, who comes in with her motherly wisdom several times throughout the commercial. “Of course Mom's in, ” says Eli. “Not only is she amazing at Wordle, she taught me everything I know about the crossword [puzzle].”

Ultimately, he chooses his former offensive lineman, Shaun O'Hara, as the final member of his subscription. Archie and Olivia also made the cut.

While O'Hara isn't “family,” Eli is confident in his choice. “He is a champion,” he reasons. “It's my family subscription — it's my rules.”

The commercial ends with Eli dancing and singing to himself in the kitchen. He seems at peace with his decision to exclude his brother from his family plan.

Eli Manning and Shaun O'Hara were teammates on the Giants

Manning and O'Hara both joined the Giants in 2004. At the time. O'Hara was four years into his NFL career. After going undrafted in the 2000 NFL Draft, he played four seasons for the Cleveland Browns.

O'Hara was one of the foundational pieces for Manning, who was a rookie in 2004. He went through the ups and downs of Manning's rookie season, winning a Super Bowl with him in 2007. O'Hara would retire after the 2010 season, during which the Giants went 10-6 and missed the playoffs. During his career, O'Hara was a three-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro player.

Manning would continue playing for nine years after O'Hara's retirement. He ended his career as a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl MVP.