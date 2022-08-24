Ex-NFL player Junior Galette filed a lawsuit against the NFL, NFL PA, Roger Goodell, and a handful of franchises across the league on Tuesday. According to Pro Football Talk, Galette is seeking $300 million in damages after alleging that he was blackballed by NFL owners after raising concerns about being discriminated against racially during his tenure with the then-Washington Redskins.

Galette, who is representing himself, reportedly filed a 21-page lawsuit in which he names Goodell, the NFL, NFLPA, and seven NFL teams, including the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Carolina Panthers, and Washington Commanders.

In his complaint, Galette insists he’s been “blackballed just like Colin Kaepernick” and points the fingers at NFL owners for putting him on a “blacklist.”

Among his specific complaints, Galette referenced contract offers he received from the Commanders and Raiders, both of whom he felt lowballed him due to his race. Controversially, Galette took to Snapchat after receiving one of the offers and described it as a “slave deal.”

Galette pointed to instances with ex-Raiders coach Jon Gruden offering him the veteran minimum of $660,000 despite calling him “one of the best pass rushers” he’d ever seen, and the DL also referenced a failed run with the Rams that ended before it even got started, one of his final chances to latch on in the NFL.

As a result, Galette is seeking a staggering $300 million from the parties, though he may struggle to get a dime considering he’s representing himself in court.

Galette played a total of six seasons in the NFL, spending time with the New Orleans Saints and Washington Commanders. He featured in 80 games, recording 34.5 sacks, 107 tackles, and six forced fumbles. His best season came in 2013 with the Saints when he recorded 12.0 sacks and 40 tackles across 16 games.