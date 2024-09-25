The Los Angeles Dodgers starting rotation has dealt with injuries all season. While it was always a long shot that Tony Gonsolin could return, the Dodgers have made a firm decision about his status going forward.

Gonsolin will not be activated before the end of the regular season, according to Bill Plunckett of the Orange County Register. Plunckett also reported that Gonsolin is in Arizona, where he will throw a bullpen on Tuesday and face live hitters on Friday.

This is not exactly a surprise for Gonsolin, who is just about 12 months removed from Tommy John surgery. While it is now confirmed that Gonsolin will not return by the end of the regular season, Plunckett did not rule out a potential return during the postseason.

Gonsolin has been on a minor league rehab assignment, and has gradually been ramping up his progression. With the minor league season now done, throwing at the Dodgers' complex in Arizona is the best that Gonsolin can do to continue his rehab before potential rejoining the Dodgers during the postseason.

What Tony Gonsolin would provide for the Los Angeles Dodgers during the postseason

Gonsolin was having a down year in 2023 before injuring his elbow late in the season. Through 20 starts, the Dodgers righty had an 8-5 record with a 4.98 ERA. However, Gonsolin has also shown flashes of potentially being an ace-caliber pitcher. In 2022, Gonsolin was named an All-Star and had an MLB-best winning percentage with a 16-1 record and a sparkling 2.14 ERA.

Coming back from Tommy John surgery and being thrust straight into a postseason atmosphere, Gonsolin likely would not be asked to act as a traditional starter. Gonsolin has pitched out of the bullpen before in his career, and he would more likely be a middle-inning relief option if the Dodgers choose to add him to the postseason roster. Right now, the Dodgers projected postseason starting rotation would likely have recently-acquired Jack Flaherty, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Walker Buehler at the top with Landon Knack as a potential fourth option. If more injuries occur or Roberts pulls one of his starters early, Gonsolin could quickly find himself stretched out and playing a significant role for the Dodgers in October if he is indeed included on the postseason roster.