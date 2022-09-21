The reason Kylian Mbappe is beefing with KFC

Kylian Mbappe has continued to assert himself as one of the best soccer players in the world to start the season with PSG. Through nine games in all competitions this season. Mbappe has already scored 10 goals for the Ligue 1 leaders PSG. However, not all is well for the star French striker.

With an international break upon us, Mbappe has joined the French national team for an upcoming slate of games. However, Mbappe has refused to take part in some of the team’s sponsorship activities, with one such sponsor being KFC France. Mbappe stated that until the French Football Federation changed their image rights policy with their soccer players, Mbappe wouldn’t be partaking in their sponsorship activities.

While this is obviously an issue for the FFF, their partner in KFC isn’t too happy with Mbappe’s refusal to partake in their activities during this international break. Alain Beral, who is the vice president of KFC France, threatened legal action against Mbappe and the FFF as a result of Mbappe not taking part in their sponsorship agreement.

“We have paid for something clear. If necessary, we will assert our rights.” – Alain Beral, ESPN

KFC France would eventually back off of Beral’s comments, but it’s still clear there are a lot of unhappy parties in this situation as a result of Mbappe’s actions. However, Mbappe has made it clear he is unhappy with France’s image rights policy, and he doesn’t seem likely to partake in any of their sponsorship activities until he gets what he wants. As a result, it looks like Kylian Mbappe won’t be going to KFC if he wants to grab some fast food any time soon.