After over a year, Eli Gemstone and his family are back for a third season of the series on Max. With the Gemstones solidifying their position on top, it seems that the challenge is now shifting to the children and whether they can handle the pressure of running a megachurch as effectively as their father. We take a look at The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 1 ending explained to see what went down in the latest installment of this Max series.

The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 1 ending explained

In this The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 1 recap, we see Jesse Gemstone in a flashback to the year 2000, hosting a monster truck event while preaching to the crowd. Over in the audience, Aimee-Leigh expresses her disgust over what's happening. She steps back, smokes a cigarette alone, and is suddenly attacked by someone named May-May. After being chased outside the carnival, May-May is about to strike the blow that'll kill Aimee-Leigh, but a can runs her over. She sits there with blood gushing all over her face, trying to understand what was happening.

Going back to the present, we see Eli spend time with the Cape and Pistol Society, a Christian-based organization with an affinity for firearms, as his contemporaries question his retirement and how his children are handling their responsibilities. The series then cuts forward to Zion's Landing, the luxury hotel that Jesse and his siblings manage.

Over at the shore, Jesse and his friends fire Gregory, Eli's long-time driver, after accusing him of leaking family stories to the public. Back home, BJ greets Judy as the latter returns from her tour and leaves immediately to attend to her church duties. Meanwhile, Kelvin is heading an effort to rid pornographic and sexual-related items from nearby establishments as part of an anti-smut drive.

During a Sunday service, the three Gemstone kids bicker in front of an audience. A few hours later, their bickering continues over lunch as news of declining attendance and Dusty Daniels, one of the church's richest benefactors, is leaving. Eli then tasks his children to win him back right away.

The following day, Jesse, Judy, and Kelvin speak to Dusty and find out he has no plans of coming back because the Gemstones' church has changed. As the four speak, the Simkins arrive, and Dusty reveals he is part of their church now. He then tells the two groups that if they want him to be part of their respective churches, they can race it out between themselves to decide on a winner.

Jesse loses the race as Craig Simkin easily wins Dusty over to his church. Meanwhile, Eli speaks before a crowd about his new book. Without warning, May-May arrives and agitates Eli, who orders security to take her out. Meanwhile, Jesse tells Amber they lost Dusty to the Simkins and orders her to spend more time taking care of their family.

Back in the studio, Eli is seen recording anecdotes about him and his wife, Aimee-Leigh, while Judy gives BJ an expensive gift to make up for her absence. At night time, Jesse finds Kelvin and Keefe burning the sex toys they confiscated. The brothers then talk about if they're not good enough to lead the church after their father stepped down. They agree to let bygones be bygones and unite with Judy to do a better job of managing their church.

Judy attempts to end her affair with Stephen, the church's lead guitarist but ends up making out with him the following day. Her brothers see her as the two confront Judy about this case of infidelity. Instead of becoming closer like the Simkins, the three leave with a renewed sense of enmity between each other.

Eli meets with May-May and finds out that Peter, her husband, has been released from prison, and their sons seemed to have followed him. It's revealed that Eli and May-May are siblings, and the latter is asking his help to find her boys. The episode continues with the three Gemstone kids doing their respective stuff – Kelvin confiscating sex toys, Jesse monitoring Craig Simkin and having him beat up by his henchmen, and Judy seeing BJ playing with his VR set, and kissing him afterward. The episode ends with Eli leaving May-May alone in an old abandoned church

What just happened? The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 1 recap

In this The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 1 recap, we see Eli's kids step up to run the church now that he has retired. But instead of the successful transition, attendance, and funding have gone down, notably due to the departure of their biggest benefactor, Dusty Daniels. The kids then try their best to unite together to win back Dusty and improve their performance as co-heads of the church but fail due to their respective issues.

Meanwhile, May-May has resurfaced to seek Eli's help, only to be refused in public. They meet again in private to discuss a looming threat as Peter, May-May's husband, is shaping up to be the season's primary antagonist for Eli and his children. Stay tuned to find out what happens in The Righteous Gemstones over on Max this season.