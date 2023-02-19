A lot of people may be doubting the newly revived XFL, but not its owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson who made it abundantly clear what the league is about.

Before the new XFL season kicks off, The Rock served as the ultimate hype man for the league, delivering a passionate and fiery speech that got a lot of people a bit emotional and really excited.

Johnson preached that the XFL is a symbol of opportunity for athletes who have always dreamed of playing the game they love professionally. Most in the XFL are former college players who didn’t get the opportunity to make it to the next level. But now, they are getting exactly that chance they are waiting for.

“When they told you that the dream was over, but here’s the truth: Your dream is just beginning,” The Rock started his speech. “Because what you’re gonna do, you’re gonna come out on this field, and you’re gonna line up, and you’re gonna show the world what it’s like to be truly hungry with that chip on your shoulder. I know, because I got that same chip. And we’re here, because the X of the XFL represents the intersection of dreams and opportunity. You bring the dreams, we brought the opportunity.

“Now let’s get to the game that we all love and why we’re here today. So I say this: to all the players, to all the coaches, and most of all, to all the fans … XFL, let’s ball out baby!”

Even making things better, Dwayne Johnson was wearing a No. 54 jersey, in reference to the fact that the players they have are considered the 54th man on NFL rosters–which only comprises of 53 players. The Rock really did a great job emphasizing how hungry XFL players are.

There are eight XFL teams who will be battling for the title this 2023 season, including the Arlington Renegades, DC Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Orlando Guardians, San Antonio Brahmas, Seattle Sea Dragons, St. Louis BattleHawks and Vegas Vipers. All games will be played in Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas