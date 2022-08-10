The Sandman: 4 insane spinoffs Netflix needs to produce immediately

In less than a week on Netflix, Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman has managed to endear itself to new fans while ably satisfying the old ones. With a compelling story and a promise for even more in a potential season two, there’s really a lot to look forward to when it comes to this series. But what’s great about it is the doors it can open for some of the show’s other characters. We take a look down below which of these has a good chance of spinning off to their own project from the streaming company.

4 insane spinoffs Netflix needs to produce from The Sandman

The Dreaming

In the source material, there have been two attempts to make a comic for The Dreaming and the characters that inhabit Morpheus’ realm. The first one ran 60 issues from 1996 to 2001 and it was revived again in 2018. This can be a good precedent for Netflix to consider, especially if the company is aiming to capitalize on The Sandman.

“One of my favourite changes from the Sandman comic. Our Lucien has become a Lucienne, and @vivacheampong brings the wise librarian of dreams to pointy-eared life.” – Neil Gaiman, the original writer of THE SANDMAN comics pic.twitter.com/nxggrhSpqD — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 9, 2022

This potential Sandman spinoff series can focus on Lucienne, portrayed by Vivienne Acheampong, and how she manages the population of the Dreaming. It can be a straight-up fantasy, one where the librarian deals with dreams and her interactions with Matthew, Cain, Abel, and Mervyn, among others.

And as simple as the concept could be, it can be the vehicle for Neil Gaiman and his collaborators to run wild with their imagination. With the series set firmly in the Dreaming, there can possibly be a lot of adventures to be had with Lucienne and her crew here.

Hob Gadling

In episode six of The Sandman, fans are not only introduced to Death, Dream’s older sister. During the second half of the said episode, we see the siblings observe a man bragging to his friends that he’s not going to die. This event spurs Death to give him his wish with Dream telling him of it. As a result, Hob Gadling becomes an immortal and gets to meet Morpheus in the same bar every 100 years.

Hob Gadling and Morpheus: Right where you left me#TheSandman pic.twitter.com/NoTSAirkX9 — wanyin ⌛ ceo of halatariel (@hxmosuperior) August 6, 2022

What follows is Gadling’s rise as he becomes rich and powerful, the eventual fall, and the wisdom he gains during the centuries. In the process, he amasses influence and experience while continuing to meet Dream. And even though the pair had a falling out, they both reconciled and continued their friendship.

Steering away from Dream and Death, Hob Gadling is the perfect leading man to headline his own Sandman spinoff series for Netflix. There are a lot of stories to tell for an individual who has lived more than 600 years and The Sandman season 1 episode 6 was just the tip of the iceberg. If the streaming service wants a show that can last seasons with a vast amount of storytelling possibilities, Hob Gadling is just the guy for the job.

Death

Along with Hob Gadling, Death was also introduced in the first half of The Sandman episode six. While most comic book fans are already familiar with Morphues’ older sister, she represents a different take on the Grim Reaper, a concept that usually involves a skeleton in a black hood holding a scythe. This version, though, is borne out of empathy and warmth, characteristics that make The Sandman’s Death more relatable and refreshing.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen someone embody their character and role as quickly or as beautifully as Kirby Howell-Baptiste’s Death in The Sandman pic.twitter.com/0ZuQbFBh3z — 𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗖Ʊ𝗥𝗬 (@theeSNYDERVERSE) August 5, 2022

If Netflix decides to go with this Sandman spinoff series, the streaming company won’t have a hard time coming up with a compelling story for it. Gaiman has already written two prominent comic mini-series with Death front and center – The High Cost of Living and The Time of Your Life.

Both revolve around Death and his relationship to humanity in the eyes of the individuals she interacts with. It also deals with the ramifications of her gift and how it affects those who are living. In any case, either story arc would form a good foundation for a potential Sandman spinoff project for Dream’s older sister.

Johanna Constantine

Perhaps the loudest clamor for a Sandman spinoff series involves Johanna Constantine. Thanks to earlier versions by Keanu Reeves and Matt Ryan, the public is already familiar with this magic-based character. The thing is, Jenna Coleman’s character on Netflix’s latest hit has left a very good impression on fans.

Manifesting a Johanna Constantine spinoff series #TheSandman pic.twitter.com/ShFI299CzA — The Sandman on Netflix (Fan Page) (@Sandman_Netflix) August 9, 2022

Since Reeves is getting old and Ryan, as great as his John Constantine was, won’t be getting any new project soon, the time may be ripe to strike while the iron is hot when it comes to Coleman’s version. Add the fact that The Sandman is now more popular than ever and Netflix has a winner down the road. Of course, with Gaiman’s help and a lot of comics to act as source material, Johanna Constantine can reel new fans to the franchise to help it grow further.