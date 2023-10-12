The Sandman director Jamie Childs teased an exciting update as to what fans can anticipate for the Netflix show's second season, CBR reported.

The director also spoke to Screen Rant about the different things the creative team can try in the upcoming installment. He said, “We know what worked and didn't,” speaking about season 1.

Childs confirmed that The Sandman Season 2 production had already been filming for six weeks before the SAG-AFTRA strike started. He stated that they will explore different genres in Season 2, one of which is Greek tragedy.

There have been rumors, according to What's On Netflix, that mythological gods Hades and Thor might make an appearance. This makes sense because Season 2 is set to tell The Song of Orpheus, based on the Sandman Special comic book.

If the name Orpheus sounds familiar to you, that's because you've heard it before. In Greek mythology, Orpheus was a legendary musician and renowned poet who traveled with Jason and the Argonauts. He's most famous for descending into Hades' underworld to recover his lost wife, Eurydice. In Neil Gaiman's The Sandman universe, Orpheus is son of Morpheus (The Sandman). Yes, the names can be confusing.

While it seems that Greek tragedy is most likely the main genre The Sandman Season 2 will explore, Childs has also mentioned cyberpunk and contemporary drama. The second installment may very well explore the storylines in Dream Country and Seasons of Mists.

The first season tackled stories from the first two The Sandman books, Preludes & Nocturnes and The Doll's House.