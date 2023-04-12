Actor and comedian Chris Tucker recently shared a story of his close friendship with the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson. Tucker revealed how he once had a private jet fly him back to New York after landing in Los Angeles because Jackson wanted to meet up with him, GQ reported first.

Chris Tucker explained that after the success of Rush Hour, he found himself disinterested in taking on just any role that would solidify his name as a marquee fixture. Instead, he wanted to travel and live a little bit more. This led him to travel the world, broadening his perspectives and discovering the mainstream appeal of Rush Hour that opened doors at the highest levels of fame.

While waiting for Michael Jackson in New York, Tucker decided to return to Los Angeles after not hearing from him. However, as soon as he landed, he received a message that Jackson wanted to meet him the next day. Tucker immediately went to the captain and said, “I’ll pay you whatever you want to take me back to New York.” Jackson and Tucker would end up becoming very close friends.

In their conversations, Jackson would always encourage Tucker to take on more work in Hollywood, telling him that they needed to “make history.” However, Tucker has only wanted to work on film roles that truly inspire him since Rush Hour’s release in 1998.

In his latest project, Chris Tucker stars in ‘Air,’ a movie produced by Hollywood heavyweights Ben Affleck and Matt Damon that delves into the impact of Michael Jordan on Nike during the 1980s.