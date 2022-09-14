The subtle ploy Giants used to spark Saquon Barkley in Week 1

There have been fewer chants louder across the fantasy football world in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season than “Saquon is back!” The New York Giants star running back reminded everyone right from the get-go that he still is a dangerous offensive weapon who can be unstoppable when healthy. Saquon Barkley repeatedly punched the Tennessee Titans’ defense in the mouth with a scintillating performance that should also be credited to head coach Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka’s play designs.

The #Giants used presnap motion on 66% of Week 1 snaps and in addition to creating 8 of their 10 best plays, it set up a whole lot.

I love how the presnap motion here gets the TEN LBs to move with it and take that one step that gets their momentum moving in the wrong direction. pic.twitter.com/cQOlDtNWJf — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) September 13, 2022

Saquon Barkley finished the game with164 rushing yards and a touchdown on just 18 carries. That’s an average of 9.1 yards per carry, which is not sustainable in the long run, but as long as Barkley is healthy, he should always be a threat to have such explosions in the Giants’ ground attack.

Barkley saw his stock take big hits in the previous two seasons because of injuries, including an ACL tear that limited him to only two games in 2020. The following season, an MCL sprain and a disjointed Giants offense held him to just 593 rushing yards and two rushing scores on 162 carries for a mediocre average of 3.7 yards per carry.

With Daboll taking over the head-coaching duties for the Giants, the team is hoping that he will be the one to unlock the full potential of New York’s offense. So far, he’s doing a fine job, particularly with how the Giants utilize Saquon Barkley, who was New York’s first pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Saquon Barkley and the Giants next face the Carolina Panthers Sunday at home.