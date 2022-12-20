By XC Enriquez · 6 min read

The new Two Point Campus DLC, Space Academy, adds courses and campuses that are out of this world, pun intended.

Two Point Campus Space Academy

The Space Academy DLC adds three whole levels to the game, Universe City, Cape Shrapnull, and Cheesy Heap: Delta-Rye. These levels can be unlocked in the game’s main game mode one after the other by gaining at least one star in Freshleigh Meadows, Piazza Lanatra, Mitton University, and Nobelstead.

If you want to jump into the extraterrestrial action immediately, the maps are accessible through Challenge Mode.

“It’s not a college without a party, and students will have ample opportunities with new events like hosting a sci-fi convention in your student union, watching the cosmic king of rock’n’roll, or joining a brand-new club with a time traveling twist. Two Point Campus is a charming university management simulator that tasks players with building and running the university campus of their dreams. From designing stylish dormitories to laying down ornamental pathways and gardens, players are given the freedom to pimp their campus with new and easy-to-use creative tools to build their own educational masterpiece.”

Universe City

Revitalize the County’s interest in outer space, one small step at a time.

The Universe City is the first stage of the three that becomes available, but it doesn’t pull any punches. You will be greeted by the old run-down Two Point Space program and a huge debt that you need to work towards paying back. Course Fees and Accommodation earnings are also limited, to encourage more students’ interest towards space.

“Teach the campus’ classical Astrology course and introduce Cosmic Expansion… the future of domestic space travel! Modernize the facility with Research and investigate a new kind of meteor that’s started falling from the sky.

Expand fast and use your Marketing resources to graduate to the moon! Develop your cheese-mining course to keep the students coming, but beware the environmental – and mental – consequences of moving to the moon…”

Thankfully, a new way to earn money is being introduced in the form of Research, which can be done in Reasearch Labs and the appropriate Teachers and Cosmic Expansion students. Asteroids will also fall onto the campus which can be mined by trained janitors and sold for extra income.

The plots also do not cost any money to unlock but requires the completion of Plot Objectives.

Universe City is a great onboarding and introduction to the new mechanics that you will face while playing the Space Academy DLC. It also carries over the right amount of mechanics from the base game and is a great jumping board before you dive (or launch) into full-fledged space.

Cape Shrapnull

Take over Two Point’s recently founded Space Academy and prepare for contact with aliens.

The main objective for the second DLC level is to generate buzz around the new Space Academy. Income will come from backers that pay you based on how entertained the students are inside Cape Shrapnull. In order to attract as many students as possible, they pay no course fees.

“Following your success with the space institute, Two Point’s burgeoning space academy wants your help on the frontlines of galactic defense and inter-dimensional diplomacy.

The recently opened Space Academy has struggled for word-of-mouth from its offshore locale, and there are even more of those mysterious space rocks falling from the sky. Promote the industry and prepare the County for foreign life. The aliens are coming: look busy.”

This will introduce the Space-Knight School, which “trains the next generation in accurate (we assume) simulations for intergalactic diplomacy, spaceship command, and warfare.”

While not introducing as much new mechanics as Universe City, this level will add new events to help keep your students entertained. This includes the Sci-Fi Convention and a new Singer that you can book throughout the school year, as well as space duels for some action.

The asteroids in Universe City will also make a return, but this time it requires fast action from your janitors. The meteors that land in Cape Shrapnull are dangerous and contain Meteormites which can get your students ill.

The plots of Cape Shrapnull is scattered and may hurt your efficiency while playing the game. That’s why Teleportation Pads are being added in this level – to make sure your students make it on time.

Cheesy Heap: Delta-Rye

Attract students from across the galaxy to learn on the surface of a massive space rock.

We finally hit space proper. Cheesy Heap: Delta-Rye is set on a large Space Rock and it’s filled with cheese. Non-human students will attend your Academy, and it’s also your job to bring them to and from your campus.

“We discovered a cluster of those mysterious space rocks stuck in the County’s orbit, some of them bigger than a campus. If the little ones were valuable, imagine how much the big ones are worth! They’ve already attracted quite the range of alien admirers.

Set up Two Point’s first out-of-County campus, meet alien life forms, and teach them everything we know about us. It may be difficult to source students from across the galaxy, but hey, it’s never stopped us before.”

This level introduces two courses, Humanities and Cheese-Moongery, both of which require unique rooms. The former is all about learning what it means to be human, so you need to build them a simulated Living Room, while the latter is for learning how to harvest cheese and process them in the Crematorium.

As for bringing your students to class, you need to purchase Shuttles. They are very pricey, and means you can accommodate less students. Less students = less income, so make sure you keep everything in balance.

This level assumes you’ve settled in with all of the new mechanics, as they will all be in full swing. The financial troubles from Universe City and the challenging Meteormites from Cape Shrapnull will both pester you in this level, making it one of Two Point Campus’ most challenging.

New Courses

In total, Two Point Campus: Space Academy introduces six new courses which unlock two at a time per level. Each of them also require special

Astrology A field unconstrained by gravity and common sense. Astronauts flout traditional beliefs and float off into the ether. You may not like it, but you would say that you’re probably a Capricorn.

Cosmic Expansion For generations, Two Point citizens have looked to the stars and thought “I’m going to own that someday”. Thanks to alarming technological advances, that’s now a very real, unfortunate possibility. Head to the moon and back again for a level of personal discovery that most students could only hope to achieve metaphorically.

Space Academy Life in space isn’t all shooting stars and dodging lasers. There’s a lot to learn before you’re ready for intergalactic relations.

Space-Knight School A nomadic offshoot of traditional (land-based) knighthood. Nothing tests your bottle quite like the endless void, let me tell you… it really separates the true space knights from the absolute zeros.

Humanities Countless alien civilizations have studied humanity during our relatively brief existence, but most have stayed at a safe and understandable distance, until now! Yes, alien students are tired of the hearsay, they want unfiltered, tepid humanity straight from the tap. I suppose we’re the experts, but where to start?

Cheese-Moongery Aliens aren’t so different from us… they get tense when the phone rings and just love to gorge on cheese. They’ve already made a start harvesting the galaxy’s cosmic cheese. So, grab a flag and let’s go… space is the next frontier for us to wring dry of its natural resources (mmm natural resources)



Two Point Campus initially launched on August 10, 2022. Two Point Campus is on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and Nintendo Switch. pace Academy only launched early December and is the game’s first DLC.