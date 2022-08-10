‘The ultimate competitor’: Chris Paul reacts to Serena Williams’ tennis retirement after US Open

Serena Williams is officially retiring from tennis after the 2022 US Open, and NBA superstar and Phoenix Suns star guard Chris Paul made sure to let her know that everything she has done in the sport will forever be remembered.

In an essay for Vogue, Williams announced that she is “evolving away from the game.” She has been in search of her 24th Grand Slam for years ever since winning her 23rd in 2017. However, she admitted that “there comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction.”

“That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness do I enjoy tennis. But now, the countdown has begun. I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just exciting Serena. I’m gonna relish these next few weeks,” Williams shared.

Upon hearing Serena Williams’ decision to retire, Chris Paul quickly took to Twitter to show his love for the tennis icon. He called her the “ultimate competitor” before congratulating her on an “impactful career.”

The ultimate competitor!!! Congratulations on an impactful career @SerenaWilliams 👏🏾 — Chris Paul (@CP3) August 9, 2022

Serena Williams is one of the greatest athletes in the history of sports, there is no about that. And as Paul said it, her impact transcends beyond just the sport as well.

It remains to be seen what’s next for Williams once she plays her last game, though it is quite clear that while we are seeing her last in tennis, there’s more to come from her as an individual.

CP3 and the rest of the world will surely be keeping an eye on her as she ventures into new things.