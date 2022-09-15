The Vikings fantasy football sleeper you need to have on your roster in Week 2

The Minnesota Vikings opened their season with a surprising 23-7 win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Now, with expectations very high, the Vikings will be on the road to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Philadelphia also comes from a Week 1 win, defeating the Detroit Lions 38-35.

Following the victory over the Packers, all fantasy football attention went to wide receiver Justin Jefferson. The two-time Pro Bowler caught nine of his 11 targets for 184 yards and two touchdowns. He scored 30.4 fantasy points, placing in the top five of Week 1.

However, Jefferson is not the only Vikings player fans should keep an eye on ahead of Week 2. There is a sleeper that fantasy owners should consider picking up on the waiver wire in IDP leagues. If they do that, there is a big chance that player brings some precious points.

Vikings Fantasy Football Sleeper for Week 2

LB Jordan Hicks

Even though defensive players are not often in the spotlight when talking about fantasy football, some of them deserve the praise.

In his first game as a member of the Vikings, Jordan Hicks shined to limit Green Bay’s offense to just one touchdown. The middle linebacker recorded a game-high 14 tackles with nine being solo. Most importantly, he forced a sack-fumble that was recovered by Minnesota. The play ended up resulting in a field goal, extending the Vikings’ lead to 20-0.

Hicks was a crucial part of the Vikings’ defensive performance in Week 1. He was not only the best defender for Minnesota, but also one of the best in the entire league on opening weekend.

Despite entering his eighth year in the league, Hicks has the potential to have his best season of his career. In 2019 with the Arizona Cardinals, he registered 150 total tackles, with 93 of them being solo, both career-highs. He also had two forced fumbles. Even though his tackles decreased since then, he expanded other areas of his game.

Last year, Hicks had his best mark with 4.0 sacks. He also added one forced fumble. In just one game in 2022, he already matched his forced fumble number and is likely to get close to sacks as well.

In terms of fantasy football, Hicks was a steal in Week 1. Rostered in just 20.3% of the leagues, according to FantasyPros, he finished as LB6 with 25.3 points. He finished ahead of big names such as Von Miller and Micah Parsons.

Now, he will face a tough challenge on Sunday. Pro Football Focus named the Eagles’ offensive line as the best one in the league for the 2022 season. Because of that, it should be very difficult to see Hicks replicating his numbers for the second game in a row.

Still, it is difficult to ignore his impact. Although it might not be like Week 1, fantasy owners should expect solid production coming from the Vikings linebacker. Since he is not rostered in most of the leagues, fans have the chance of grabbing him off the waiver wire. In doing so, they might have found one of the biggest defensive steals of this year’s NFL fantasy football season.

Having a player like Hicks on a fantasy roster can turn out to be a very underrated move. With Pittsburgh Steelers’ star and reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt out for at least a month, Hicks could be the one to fill that role for fantasy team owners.