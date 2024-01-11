Long live Rick and Michonne... for now.

AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live just dropped its newest trailer. In it, Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) fight zombies and humans alike to find their way to each other.

The trailer has both characters in dire circumstances, presumably right where the audience left them after Lincoln and Gurira left the franchise years ago. The video features scenes of Rick holding a bullet to his forehead and Michonne can be seen running from a chemical weapon just deployed.

In another scene, Beale, played by Terry O'Quinn asked Rick, “Why are you here? Do you want to kill or do you want to die?” Rick then answered, “Look in my eyes, sir. You tell me.”

The series' logline stated, “Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead … and ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?”

Lincoln, Gurira and O'Quinn are joined by series newcomers Lesley-Ann Brandt and Matthew Jeffers, as well as Pollyanna McIntosh who reprises her role as Jadist, Rick's savior in the original series' ninth season.

Scott M. Gimple, the franchise' creative head, serves as the series' showrunner and shares executive producing duties with Lincoln, Gurira, Denise Huth (The Walking Dead producer) and Brian Bockrath (The Walking Dead and its other franchises executive producer).

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is scheduled to premiere on Feb. 25 on AMC and AMC+.