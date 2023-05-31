The Weeknd’s upcoming drama series ‘The Idol’ set to stream on HBO shows the deep connection between his and Lily-Rose Depp’s character. ‘The Idol’ is set to premiere Sunday (June 3) and Lily-Rose Depp’s character Joceyln is getting coached as those around her are wondering if she still “got it.”

During a studio session Tedros, played by the “Blinding Lights” crooner, tells Jocelyn she is “too distracted” and that she needs to “block out the noise.” He proceeds to blindfold her and seductively touch her as he whispers in her ear from behind, “Now sing.”

Tedros reminds Jocyln that she’s not “a human being” and that she’s a “star.”

While Joceyln believes she’s fallen “in love” with Tedros others around her warn her saying she’s been “brainwashed.”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s character Destiny hammers in that belief as the trailer ends with her saying of Tedros: “Never trust a dude with a rattail.”

‘The Idol’ was created by The Weeknd, Reza Fahim, and ‘Euphoria’s’ Sam Levinson. Due to the alleged nature of the show, which was described as “torture porn” by production insiders per Rolling Stone, the series has already taken a lot of heat before its premiere. Rolling Stone published an article in March about the upcoming series.

One production member described the series per the publication saying: “It was like any rape fantasy that any toxic man would have in the show — and then the woman comes back for more because it makes her music better.”

The Weeknd responded to the allegations on Twitter writing, “Rolling Stone did we upset you?”

He followed up in his Vanity Fair May cover story “I thought the article was ridiculous,” he said. “I wanted to give a ridiculous response to it.”

The storyline of the upcoming series reads: “After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s (Lily-Rose Depp) last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros (The Weeknd), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?”

‘The Idol’ premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

Take a look at the trailer below: