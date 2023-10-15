Season 3 of the Prime Video series The Wheel of Time has had some details emerge from showrunner Rafe Judkins.

Over two days at the New York Comic Con, it was revealed that The Wheel of Time's third season will focus on the fourth book in the Robert Jordan series. It will feature the Sea Folk, and also Tanchico and Rhuidean, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Judkins was featured during a Q&A and special season two finale screening. There, he revealed that fans can expect that the third season will focus heavily on Rand and Perrin, plus characters will visit familiar places and uncharted territory yet to be seen.

The Wheel of Time season three details

In a Saturday panel, Judkins appeared and revealed that book four, which season three will revolve, is “one of the best books in the series.”

He teased that audiences will get a chance to meet additional members of the Forsaken.

“We really felt like the Forsaken are such an incredible part of the books, and we wanted to bring them to the forefront in season two, earlier than they really are forefronted in the books,” Judkins said.

“I've seen some very serious commentary online about the Forsaken and who may not be in the show, but I can confirm that we have cast and put that set [of] Forsaken you have not seen in the show as of yet,” he added.

In the season two finale of The Wheel of Time, viewers saw Rand, the Dragon, declare himself. This was in a fiery reunion of the series' core ensemble, which was torn apart much of the season.

Sounds like fans are in for a special treat. Those who have read book four of the series know a bit more about what to expect in the fiery new season.