Casting details for the upcoming The White Lotus Season 3 have emerged as Mike White looks to assemble another stellar ensemble.

Production on the third season of The White Lotus is ramping up now that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are resolved. Casting details have emerged.

A brand new cast

Deadline reported that The White Lotus Season 3 is eyeing a February 2024 production start. Before that, though, a cast must be assembled. Each season of the hit HBO series assembled an all-star group for their ensemble. Expect the third season to be no different.

According to Deadline's report, Season 3 will “feature a sprawling, multi-generation cast.” 13 roles are being cast at the moment, with nine being “series regulars” and ranging between “18-80s.”

Specifically, some of those parts include “a patriarch, a corporate executive, an actress, a couple of mothers, a misfit and a yogi,” according to the report.

Throughout its run, The White Lotus has garnered 43 Emmy nominations, winning 10. It has been a huge hit for HBO since premiering in 2021.

The White Lotus is an anthology series created by Mike White. Each season chronicles the lives of guests and employees at different locations of the titular resort. The first season took place in Maui, and the second took place in Sicily. Season 3 will take place in Thailand.

Season 1 starred the likes of Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario, Molly Shannon, Sydney Sweeney, Steve Zahn, and, of course, Jennifer Coolidge. Coolidge would return for the second season, along with Jon Gries, and serving as the connective tissue between the seasons. Season 2 also featured Aubrey Plaza, F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, Will Sharpe, and Haley Lu Richardson.

While we don't know who will be cast in The White Lotus Season 3 yet, Mike White has a knack for assembling great ensembles. Now that the strikes are over, the third season is closer than ever.