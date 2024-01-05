The White Lotus Season 3 features another star-studded ensemble.

The upcoming White Lotus Season 3 has announced some of its star-studded ensemble.

The first two seasons of Mike White's Emmy-winning HBO hit featured star-studded ensembles with the likes of Sydney Sweeney, Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, and more.

Season 1 of the show featured Jennifer Coolidge, Molly Shannon, Steve Zahn, and Alexandra Daddario. Natasha Rothwell also starred in the season. Season 2 of The White Lotus features Adam DiMarco, F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, Will Sharpe, and Haley Lu Richardson.

That trend of A-listers will continue in the third season.

Another star-studded group

On January 5, some of the cast for The White Lotus Season 3 was unveiled. Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Dom Hetrakul, Parker Posey, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Michelle Monaghan will star in the season. They will star alongside Natasha Rothwell, who returns from the first season.

Rothwell takes over Jennifer Coolidge's role of returning for a new season. Coolidge and Jon Gries (Napoleon Dynamite) returned in the second season and were pivotal to the plot. We will see what Rothwell's role is in the third season.

Filming on the third season will take place in Thailand after the first two seasons took place in Maui and Sicily, respectively. Production will commence in February.

The White Lotus has been a huge hit for HBO. The first two seasons garnered 43 total Emmy nominations, winning 10.

Each season follows a (mostly) new group of guests at a White Lotus resort. The dark comedy explores the affluent hotels and how these vacations can go from good to bad in an instant.