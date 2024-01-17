The White Lotus Season 3 will not feature Woody Harrelson.

Fans of HBO's The White Lotus will be disappointed with the latest on Woody Harrelson‘s Season 3 involvement. The Oscar-nominated actor doesn't appear to be in the cards.

A disappointing update

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, HBO's Casey Bloys discussed his slate. Included in that is The White Lotus Season 3. When asked about Harrelson's potential involvement, Bloys shot it down.

“Woody isn't attached,” he revealed. “Mike White has had conversations with a lot of people and Woody was one of them. One of the issues when you're shooting overseas is people's schedules. You have most of the casting, though there are a couple more roles.

“But Woody is not one of them,” he concluded.

A role in The White Lotus, a satire about class, would have been perfect for Harrelson. He recently starred in Ruben Östlund's Triangle of Sadness, which was a satire about the lives of passengers on a luxury cruise. Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean, and Dolly de Leon also starred in the film.

While Harrelson isn't in the upcoming White Lotus Season 3, the cast is still stacked. The likes of Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Michelle Monaghan, and Jason Isaacs are a few of the names involved.

Mike White created The White Lotus. The first season debuted in 2021 and featured the likes of Jennifer Coolidge, Steve Zahn, Alexandra Daddario, and Sydney Sweeney. The second season featured another star-studded cast with Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, and Michael Imperioli among the cast.

Woody Harrelson is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. He is known for his roles in Natural Born Killer, The Thin Red Line, White Men Can't Jump, and the Hunger Games series. Some of his recent credits include Venom: Let There Be Carnage, The Man from Toronto, and Champions. He also stars with Pete Davidson in The Freak Brothers for Tubi.