‘The worst interview in sports’: Stephen A. Smith rips Cowboys’ Dak Prescott

It appears ESPN talking head Stephen A. Smith has a bone to pick with Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott.

During Wednesday’s First Take, Smith went on a bizarre rant about Prescott, blasting the Cowboys QB and labeling him “the worst interview in sports.” Stephen A. didn’t hold back on Prescott, ripping him for not giving substantial answers to interview questions. The veteran commentator also accused the quarterback of repeating the same manufactured upbeat lines about Dallas whenever he’s asked about the team.

Stephen A. Smith calls Dak Prescott the "worst interview in sports" pic.twitter.com/kXFrKDrkO7 — Brandon Contes (@BrandonContes) August 24, 2022

“Dak Prescott is the worst interview in sports,” Smith said. “The most useless, wasted time interview in sports. He says the same thing every year, no matter what’s going on with the Cowboys. ‘I feel very confident, I think we’re going to be very good.’ My point to you is he gives no insight.”

Stephen A. Smith went on to compare Prescott to ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum during his time as an NFL head coach. While Smith let his coworker off the hook for being “evasive,” he continued to blast Prescott for playing his cards close to his chest, labeling the quarterback “a different animal.”

“It’s a complete waste of time to talk to Dak Prescott,” Smith later exclaimed. “The most useless interview in sports is talking to Dak Prescott, because it’s going to be the same thing…”

It’s hard to argue with Prescott’s method of dealing with the media. He simply doesn’t give them anything juicy to report, which is apparently causing an issue with Stephen A. Smith. It’s likely the ESPN personality is just looking for more ammo with which to bombard the Cowboys, a team he loathes, throughout the season, but unfortunately, he won’t find that by interviewing Prescott.