The Clemson Tigers are off to a 2-0 start to their 2022 college football campaign, but head coach Dabo Swinney is far from impressed with what he’s seen so far of his team, particularly from the defense.

Ahead of Saturday’s home game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, Swinney called out the stop unit of Clemson football for its subpar play in last weekend’s 35-12 victory over the Furman Paladins during a press conference Tuesday.

“They all stayed at the Hilton Garden Inn,” Swinney remarked about the quality of defense put on the field by Clemson football versus Furman, per Will Vandervort of Sports Illustrated.

“I thought we were terrible Saturday,” Swinney said further about Clemson football. “Now, again, you are completing screens and you are throwing some slants. I thought we did a poor job on the slants. Poor job playing leverage. Poor job competing at the point of attack on some man coverage stuff.”

It’s easy to see where Swinney’s frustration is coming from. For one, Furman outgained Clemson football, 384-376. The Paladins also racked up 128 rushing yards and converted over 50 percent of their third downs (10/18). Furman quarterback Tyler Huff went 30 of 39 for 256 passing yards and a touchdown. While Clemson football picked him once, a team like the Tigers shouldn’t have allowed a quarterback of a massive underdog to have that kind of success against them. Furman entered that game as an underdog by as many as 45.5 points but came away with a solid cover.

Swinney is about to see whether he’s done enough to wake up Clemson football ahead of a showdown with Louisiana Tech, which is coming off a 52-17 home win over the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks last Saturday.

Last season, Clemson was second nationally with just 14.8 points allowed per game.