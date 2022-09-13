Not many thought that the Seattle Seahawks would be able to humiliate the Denver Broncos in Russell Wilson’s debut with the team at his former NFL address, but that’s exactly what Geno Smith and the Seahawks did Monday night. The Seahawks pulled off a 17-16 win over Denver as a home underdog, and it’s left a very bitter taste in the mouth of the Broncos, including running back Melvin Gordon, who was vocal in expressing his dislike over the actions of Pete Carroll and company.

Via Zac Stevens of DNVR Broncos:

“They can laugh now. I seen Pete Carroll. He was doing his little celebrating on the sideline. That’s cool. Hopefully we can meet those boys again, you know, in the Super Bowl, hopefully. The goal is to definitely have the last laugh. They can giggle now.”

Even with their upset victory in Week 1 over Melvin Gordon and the Broncos, it’s hard to see the Seahawks going on an incredible Cinderella run and making it all the way to the Super Bowl. Then again, crazy things happen all the time in the NFL. The Broncos, on the other hand, have a Super Bowl dream that is closer to reality despite the beating they suffered at the hands of Seattle. Melvin Gordon rushed for 58 yard on 12 carries against the Seahawks.

The best revenge Melvin Gordon and the Broncos can have will be going on a tear after their Week 1 debacle.

Melvin Gordon will also have to be better in terms of ball security after losing a fumble at the goal line in the third quarter of the Seahawks game.