‘They wanted it more’: Clemson football player’s eye-opening admission about 2021 upset loss ahead of NC State rematch

Clemson football suffered an upset loss at the hands of NC State, who bested them by a score of 27-21 in two overtimes last September. It was a disappointing result in what turned out to be a disappointing year for the Tigers, who finished the year 10-3 and failed to make the College Football Playoff.

But a chance for revenge has arrived, as Clemson football will play host to the Wolfpack on Saturday night in a matchup between two AP Top 10 squads. Ahead of the contest, Tigers offensive lineman Walker Parks spoke about the game against NC State football, delivering this eye-opening admission in the process, per Brad Senkiw of Sports Illustrated.

“We didn’t finish last year,” Parks said. “I don’t think we were ready for it last year. I think we were very young on offense, didn’t understand what it took, didn’t understand the meaning of winning. We didn’t appreciate it.

“I think they wanted it more. I think they knew what it took. I think they put more work in than us, prepared better, knew their assignments better and was the better team.”

Parks said that he felt Clemson football wasn’t “ready for it last year.” He feels that NC State “wanted it more” and that his squad didn’t “understand the meaning of winning.”

All around, Parks feels that NC State football worked harder, prepared better and played better. But this year’s Clemson team, which is 4-0 compared to the 2021 squad’s 2-2 record at this point last year, seems to understand the ‘winning’ assignment a whole lot better.

They’ll get a chance to prove that on Saturday.