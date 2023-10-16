The Colorado football program suffered a brutal loss to Stanford on Friday, blowing a 29-0 lead, and head coach Deion Sanders let his team have it in the locker room. Deion Sanders posted a video to Twitter to show the message he had for his team after the blown lead.

“What we just did today, was pathetic,” Deion Sanders said in the video posted to Twitter. “All the love that you received, all the love that we received, oh you're getting ready to see that flip. And don't get beside yourself on social media and start responding to the foolishness, because they're right. They're right. And we practicing tomorrow. God bless. Have a wonderful night.”

After a hot start, Colorado football has now lost three of its last four games. The first was a blowout 42-6 loss to Oregon, then they followed it up with a solid effort against USC in a 48-41 loss. The next week, Colorado sneaked away with a 27-24 win against Arizona State the week before the loss to Stanford.

Deion Sanders' team is on a bye week, but judging by the clip, it seems that they will be practicing hard to fix their issues. They will need to do so, as three of their last five games come against ranked opponents in UCLA, Oregon State and Utah.

The Buffaloes will need to pick up two more wins to become bowl eligible in Sanders' first year with the program. It will be interesting to track whether or not they are able to do so over this last stretch of the season.