Howard University Alumnus Lance Gross showed major love to Virginia State University as he co-hosted their Homecoming Step Show this week. Gross hosted the step show along with celebrity host Jay Dukes. Let’s recap the step show and how Gross liked being in the land of Troy.

Before the two graced the stage the crowd was warmed up by a performance from the Lady Iconz from Chesapeake, Virginia. Gross’s visit to VSU was a highly anticipated event this week for homecoming. After a warm introduction by Dukes, Gross appeared on stage and was greeted by a wave of screaming fans. Gross stated that this was his first time attending a VSU homecoming and wanted a similar energy to his one at Howard. Once the show started, Gross introduced the first group of the night which happened to be his fraternity brothers the men of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. Gross crossed the San Fernando- San Clarita Alumni Chapter in 2021.

The Alpha Phi Nupes kicked off the show with a Matrix-themed performance. Once their performance was over, both students and alumni took to the floor to stroll to one of their signature songs, Wasted by Gucci Mane. Many people in the crowd were wondering if Gross was going hit the Nupes signature shimmying but he remained modest and left it to the Nupes in the crowd. Following their performance, the women of the Phi Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. captivated the crowd with their US-themed performance. The highlight of their performance was they performed a portion of their step blindfolded. The Zetas were one of two sororities performing as the women of Delta Sigma Theta and Sigma Gamma Rho did not perform.

During a brief intermission, Dukes and Gross kept the crowd hype. VSU alum DJ Swift kept the hosts and the crowd going playing a mix of oldies but goodies as well as the latest hits of today. Gross even left the stage to make his way through the crowd a few times during the night, taking pictures and interacting with the students. After the intermission, the Eta Chapter of Iota Phi Theta Fraternity Inc. wowed the crowd with their play on the movie Men in Black, with a “Men in Brown” performance. As the last sorority performance of the night, the Alpha Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. put their own spin on the classic Annie.

The men of the Tri-Alpha Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. have won the VSU step show for six consecutive years. In the last two performances of the night, the Sigmas faced off against the men of the Beta Gamma Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. The Nu Psi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. was the only fraternity that did not perform. The Alphas put on a highly energized Wakanda-themed performance. Their performance had the crowd on their feet the whole show. The six-time step show champions were the last to perform, many people anticipated a 7th win for the Sigmas as they have consistently put on jaw-dropping performances for the year after year. The Sigmas at VSU are known for their creative performances and this year was no different with a Little Rascals performance that only Tri-Alpha could execute. After everyone performed the judges tallied their votes and it was time to announce the winner.

For the sorority category, the ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha won 1st place and the ladies of Zeta Phi Beta came in 2nd. Unfortunately, due to a technicality, the Alphas were disqualified from the competition leaving the Sigmas, Iotas, and Nupes. The Iotas came in 3rd place, the Nupes came in 2nd, and not a surprise to many the Sigmas came in 1st place making this their 7th consecutive step show win.

As the night was closing, Gross took to the stage to say a few words and to thank VSU for having him.“This was my first time coming to VSU. You showed me so much love, y’all have a special place in my heart.”

Homecoming festivities for Virginia State will continue until Sunday.